Brooke’s Good Deeds hosts bingo fundraiser

About 70 people showed up to play bingo last Saturday, March 7 at the Old Logandale School. This was the third annual fundraiser for Brooke’s Good Deeds.

For a $15 donation, every participant received one bingo card, water, a swag bag (a self-care spa bag that included a hairbrush, a dental kit, a shaving kit, shampoo/conditioner and a lot more) and a special door prize ticket. An additional bingo card was $5.

Tables were decorated with centerpieces, and each one had baked goods such as brownies, cookies, popcorn, banana bread and more provided by Angela Poole, all to be enjoyed at no additional cost to the bingo players.

Raffle tickets could be purchased, and with about 140 raffle/gift baskets to give away, there were hard decisions to be made by excited attendees on what to bid on.

The day began with bingo caller Angela Poole getting started with bingo game one. There were 10 games in all. Each person who won a bingo was given a cash prize. Before the next bingo game started, numbers were drawn for door prizes and raffles. The raffle baskets included a “love your life” box, a blue bow backpack box, a dream box, a pink daisy box, a Vegas Golden Knights box, Christmas baskets, patriotic baskets, beach buckets, a football basket, a “create a life you love” basket, a Halloween basket, plant and bloom planters, an Enchant bag and more.

Co-founder of Brooke’s Good Deeds Shanna McPheters said, “I think the event gets better each year. Sherry Field (her friend from Alaska) came and helped me shop and put the baskets together. It was no small feat, but worth it.”

The purpose of the event was to raise funds to keep the doors open. Gary McPheters, co-founder of Brooke’s Good Deeds, said, “There are expenses that people are not aware of. There is a lot to do to run a food pantry.” And Shanna added, “Money from bingo will go toward rent and utilities, a homeless bag, food and the summer meal program.”

One attendee did not want to be recognized, but said, “I brought $60 with me, intending to spend all of it here today. The McPheters and all the volunteers do so much for the community, and I wanted to give back what I could,.”

There were lots of winners, and it was exciting every time someone yelled, “Bingo!” Three of the lucky winners were Lois Hall, Lisa Childs and Laura R. The friends carefully chose which baskets they were interested in as they each dropped their tickets into those buckets. The energy in the building grew each time one of their numbers was called. They all walked away with numerous prizes and were thrilled about their winnings, but most of all were grateful to be there and support the cause.

The feel-good story of the day that brought tears to many happened to be a special winner. A 10-year-old boy won the BMX Freestyle bike and helmet donated by Robert Bernardo. Jaxon Stokes was all smiles as he said, “This is cool. I don’t have a bike, and I’ve been trying to earn and save money to buy one.” And his mom, Sarah said, “Jaxon was so excited about winning the bike; he rode it all the way home after the event.”

Shanna said, “We had one couple that made a substantial and most generous donation. A lot of the raffle baskets were donated as well. We just so very much appreciate everyone that attended the event, and we hope everybody had a wonderful time and enjoyed the baskets and playing bingo. This wouldn’t have been possible without the many volunteers, from setup to cleanup, who support Brooke’s Good Deeds.”

Thanks also go to the missionaries and the Moapa Valley High School JV Softball team for their help.