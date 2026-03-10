City Council tackles e-Bike safety

At Mesquite City Council meeting on Tuesday, February 24, city leaders moved to rescue some of the valley’s oldest structures and grappled with the rising danger of high-speed e-bikes on city sidewalks.

The session, which began with a solemn invocation by Father Joji of La Virgin de Guadalupe Catholic Church and a celebration of Women’s History Month, quickly shifted into discussion over public safety and the fiscal challenges of historic preservation.

Saving Mesquite’s “oldest neighborhood”

The council authorized staff to apply for a Commission for Cultural Centers and Historic Preservation (CCCHP) grant. The funding, estimated at $50,000, is earmarked for a cohesive “historical campus” consisting of the Rock House (circa 1880), the Relief Society House (1929) and Settlers Square.

Simon Kim, who presented the project, noted that the Rock House is the oldest standing residence in Mesquite, having been continuously occupied for over a century until 2003. However, the years have not been kind. Kim’s presentation revealed significant structural issues and a desperate need for utility connections and facade restoration.

“We need to get them up and running,” urged Councilwoman Karen Fielding, noting that $150,000 in Redevelopment Agency (RDA) funds has already been set aside. “If I have to see that cyclone fence up around them for another year, that’s not doing us any good.”

Councilman Paul Wanlass emphasized that because the buildings are on the Mesquite Historical Registry, they represent the “beginnings of this city.” While resident David Ballweg cautioned that structural repairs on such old masonry could easily balloon into a million-dollar project, the council voted unanimously to pursue the grant.

The e-bike debate: Sidewalks vs. shoulders

The most contentious portion of the evening centered on a proposed update to the Municipal Code regarding e-bikes and e-scooters. As electric-assisted cycles become more prevalent, Mesquite is facing a “clash of the titans” between pedestrians and motorized riders.

The initial draft of the ordinance sparked a divide among the council and the public. Councilwoman Fielding initially advocated for all children under 16 to be restricted to the sidewalk to keep them out of traffic.

“I don’t want to put our kids in jeopardy on our roadways,” she said.

However, residents and other council members were quick to point out the danger this poses to walkers.

“I have a real problem when you say ‘on the sidewalk,’” resident Sheila Gustavson told the council. “I am harassed by the bikers because they do not pay any attention to the walkers. If you allow them on the sidewalk, we’re done for.”

The core conflict:

Safety vs. speed: Resident Dominic Olivetto noted that some e-bikes pass him while he is driving 35 miles per hour. “If it has a motor on it, they ought to have a driver’s license,” he argued.

Pedestrian risk: Gary Elgort pointed out that e-bikes often weigh over 100 pounds. “A pedestrian gets tagged by an e-bike on a sidewalk, there’s real damage going to occur.”

The Falcon Ridge factor: Councilman Bill Ennis noted that while sidewalks on backstreets are narrow, main arteries like Falcon Ridge Parkway present a unique challenge where the roadway feels too dangerous for young riders.

Police Chief Tracy Fails reported that the department has been proactive, distributing hundreds of helmets and holding school assemblies. He noted, however, that many e-bikes seen on the streets are actually electric motorcycles that require registration and DOT-approved helmets.

“It’s a parenting issue,” Fails said, adding he doesn’t have enough officers to “be everywhere.”

Ultimately, Interim City Attorney Adam Anderson was directed to draft a new version of the code that likely compromises by allowing only non-motorized bicycles on sidewalks while requiring all e-bikes and scooters to utilize the road shoulders, riding strictly in the direction of traffic. The council also appeared to reach a consensus that helmet use should be mandatory for all minors.

Construction alerts

Public Works Director Travis Anderson delivered news regarding the city’s ongoing mill-and-fill projects. On Sunday, March 1, the major intersection of Mesquite Boulevard and Grapevine was scheduled to be completely shut down from 7 p.m. until noon on Monday.

The closure is part of a larger effort to repave the city’s main corridors with minimal long-term impact on businesses. Anderson thanked the public for their continued patience as the city upgrades its aging asphalt.

Celebrating leadership and community spirit

Mayor Jesse Whipple and the council proclaimed March 2026 as Women’s History Month. Jean Watkins of the Women’s History and Culture Center encouraged residents to nominate “unforgettable Virgin Valley women” for the upcoming WOMA honors.

The council also recognized Kaitlyn Vent and the Grace Valley Dance Company. The local troupe recently competed at the national level at Disneyland. Dancer Faith Guerrero shared that the program has helped her grow into a confident leader, reflecting the troupe’s mission to build strength in local youth.

Councilwoman Pattie Gallo and Councilman Bill Ennis reminded residents of a busy week ahead for the city:

March 3: Paws of Hope dinner to assist residents with pet medical expenses

March 4: Mayor Whipple’s State of the City Address

March 5: The long-awaited ribbon-cutting for the new Mesquite Animal Shelter.

March 6: Community Blood Drive at the Veterans’ Center (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

As the meeting concluded, the council signaled a desire to move faster on city improvements. Resident David Ballweg suggested the city look into “in-kind” service agreements with local developers purchasing city-owned land, such as recently offered by Nevada Residential Construction (NRC), to potentially speed up the historic restorations at Settlers Square without the red tape of traditional bidding and prevailing wage requirements.

The Mesquite City Council approved:

The Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Technical Review Meeting Minutes, and the Tuesday, January 13, 2026, Regular City Council Meeting Minutes, and the Tuesday, February 24, 2026, Regular City Council Meeting Agenda.

Notification of Budget Transfers; Notification of Budget Amendments; Notification of Bills Paid; Purchase Orders.