Expansion to animal shelter opens

A large crowd gathered to celebrate the completion of the new addition to the Mesquite animal shelter on a windy Thursday morning, March 5. Most city officials were present, along with police, fire and public works and recreation departments. Pattie Gallo, a longtime shelter volunteer who spearheaded the project from her city council seat, was happy to speak about the new addition and thanked everyone involved, from contractors to volunteers.

Gallo said, “We have now expanded to 3,000 square feet, adding a new lobby, a soundproof roof, a new cat room, a critter room, separate laundry rooms for dogs and cats, a new meet-and-greet room, an isolation room, some new office rooms and a break room for officers and volunteers. We have room now for all our animals. This is so exciting.”

The shelter has won many no-kill shelter awards through the years and in 2024 won the national Agency of the Year award. Everyone was invited to tour the facility and enjoy the table of human treats available. There was also a treat table laid out for the pets that attended the ceremony.

Miss Koda and her master, Jim Welker, were there to present $500 to Joe Macias, animal shelter manager. The money was raised from the sale of the Miss Koda calendars. Miss Koda was adopted from the shelter. In fact, two of the contractors working on the expansion project adopted a dog.

Contractor for the expansion SHF Contracting had a booth at the ribbon cutting, offering pet goodies, soda and water.

A new pet store is open to the public and sells new and used pet equipment, leashes, pet beds, clothing, neck scarves, steps and pet foods, all at reduced prices. The store hours are the same as shelter hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 702-346-5268.