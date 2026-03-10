Foster parents needed in MV and Mesquite

On March 5 and 7, Clark County Family Services hosted two foster family information sessions in Moapa Valley and Mesquite. With over 30 foster children currently in the Moapa Valley and Mesquite communities, and only five foster families currently available, Family Services is looking into creating a fostering community to aid displaced children in our community. Family Services specialist Anthony Anguiano led the charge at the Moapa Valley meeting, held at the Moapa Valley Library. Though no community members attended the meeting, Anguiano was able to share the main points that would have been covered.

Step 1: Attending an info session

The first stepping stone for all foster families, a preliminary info session gives potential foster families an opportunity to ask any questions that may be on their minds.

Potential foster parents can be any adult 21 or older, single, married or unmarried. Living situations can range from owning a home to renting or even being in a trailer home, so long as it is at least two bedrooms. Potential foster parents can be of any sexuality or gender. Firearms and medications, as long as they are appropriately stored, are allowed in foster homes.

Step 2: Fingerprinting

All members of a household 18 and over must be fingerprinted, whether or not they are primary caregivers. Knowing that members of rural communities would otherwise have to make the long drive into Las Vegas, Family Services brought a finger-printing machine to both meetings.\

Step 3: Attending training

Required training includes a wide array of topics, including CPR training, sexual safety, trauma, loss and grief, the challenges and rewards of caregiving and supporting fosters who identify within the LGBTQ+ community. Instead of forcing rural foster parents to drive into Las Vegas, Family Services has hosted back-to-back weekend classes in the past and would be willing to do so again.

Step 4: Paperwork

In the past, paperwork has required photocopies and physical turn-ins. Now, most paperwork can be completed through the Clark-County-approved Binti app.

Step 5: Licensing

Licensing specialists will make the drive out to a potential foster family’s house to inspect it. Visits often range from three to five hours, as they want to ensure that potential fosters are going into a safe, loving environment. Potential foster families are given the list that the specialists use beforehand in order to self-evaluate.

After approval with licensing specialists, a potential foster parent is able to start fostering almost immediately. Though foster parents are able to request fosters of certain ages, they are still invited to keep all age groups open, as family and sibling units are unable to be separated by Nevada law. “A [requested] two-year-old may have a 12-year-old attached,” said Anguiano.

“Foster care is about families helping families. Ultimately, it’s about kids being in a loving home while we figure things out,” concluded Anguiano. Clark County’s main goal with the foster system is always reunification with biological families first, with the reunification rate sitting at 74% as of January this year.

Though no future information sessions are currently planned, Clark County Family Services will have a booth at the upcoming Clark County Fair. Plans and information about the future of foster care in Moapa Valley and Mesquite will hopefully be available by then. For more information, visit clarkcountyfostercare.com.