Health District will not move forward with proposed residential septic regulation updates

March 11, 2026 – the Southern Nevada District Board of Health voted at a special meeting not to move forward with the proposed updates to the Individual Sewage Disposal System (ISDS) regulations following significant community feedback.

The vote follows a recent public meeting attended by approximately 1,000 residents, along with feedback and comments submitted during the review process.

“As Chair of the Board of Health, I took seriously the responsibility to evaluate the feedback we received and determine the best path forward,” said Scott Black, Chair of the Southern Nevada District Board of Health and North Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem. “After careful consideration, the Board decided to withdraw these proposed updates. We heard clearly from our community, and that input directly shaped this decision.”

The proposed updates were intended to modernize 17-year-old regulations, clarify existing standards and strengthen groundwater protections as Clark County continues to grow. The Health District emphasized that the proposal did not revoke water rights, require new permits for existing residential septic system owners or impose new fees on current systems.

Based on the substantial public feedback received and the direction of the Board, the Health District will not advance the residential portion of the proposed ISDS regulation updates.

“We recognize that septic systems represent a significant investment for homeowners, said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer for the Health District. “We remain committed to protecting public health and groundwater while continuing to work collaboratively with residents as our community grows.”

The Health District will continue to safeguard water quality and public health through existing regulations, monitoring and enforcement programs. For more information, visit www.SNHD.info/septicregs.