Mesquite Reads Program bigger and better each year

The Eureka Community Initiative held its annual Mesquite Reads Program, which gives out free books to students from kindergarten through fifth grade, at the STEAM Center on Saturday, March 7.

The local Rotary Club of Mesquite members had fun making s’mores for participants and their families. Each participant received a s’mores bag for their books.

Gerri Chasko, director of the Eureka Community Initiative, said, “This was the best Mesquite Reads giveaway so far. We had 85 participants. The staff at the STEAM Center was wonderful to work with. We are already planning our next one.”

They had plenty of room at the STEAM Center, and the books were laid out by age or topic, making it easy to find them. The books are sent to Chasko from New Hampshire, where Eureka owns another property and has access to the books. Some are new and some are gently used.

Janice Collett and her eight-year-old daughter, Audry, were first-time attendees. Audry said she got all the books she wanted and even a special book she had been looking for that her school did not have. Her mom thought it was awesome.