Moapa Pirates jacket spotted in Amsterdam

Submitted by Roberta Strenka

A few days ago, I was in Amsterdam in the Netherlands when I walked by a shop and saw a jacket in the window that said “Moapa Pirates.”

I’ve lived in Mesquite for five years, so obviously I’m aware of Moapa Valley High School, but I didn’t know what the mascot name was and thought it was from somewhere else.

But I did take the picture because the jacket just didn’t seem like it belonged there. Later on, I went online and saw, sure enough, that the Pirates are the mascots of Moapa Valley.

Someone else looked at the picture and said it was from the 1980s because they saw an eight on the sleeve.

I have no idea why this 40-year-old jacket from a little town in Nevada ended up on the other side of the ocean in Amsterdam. But there it was. In the window, you can see the reflection of the typical Amsterdam houses, which are centuries old.