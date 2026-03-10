Time to gear up for the fair and rodeo

Believe it or not, this year’s Clark County Fair and Rodeo is right around the corner.

For 2026, the theme is “Red, Wild & Blue,” and the event is slated for April 8-12 at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 1301 Whipple Ave. in Logandale.

The family-friendly event spans five days and includes the usually sold out PRCA Rodeo.

The fair offers a wide range of activities. There are stage acts such as Radio Ready, Tyzen the Hypnotist, Doo-Wah Riders, The Imaginaries and Mad Chad the Chainsaw Juggler. Ground acts include All Alaska Racing Pigs, Trick Dog thrill show, Off Axis High Dive show, Off Axis Mini Motocross show and Super Science Company. Strolling acts are fun and you’ll see them everywhere, including Flo the Clown, Jeff Martin Magic, Mimialot Mime, Rebecca Fireplug Circus stilt walking, Scott makes bubbles and the One-Man Band’s Marc Dobson.

For the foodies, just about anything you can think of is available to fill your belly and wet your whistle. And for the shoppers, dozens of vendors are on hand. Don’t forget the carnival and midway activities, as well as exhibits and so much more!

The Clark County Junior Livestock Association (CCJLA) show and sale is what kids do all year long in preparation for this event. CCJLA is more than just a livestock show — it’s a place where young people grow, friendships are made and futures are shaped.

The NFR PRCA Rodeo spans all five nights, Wednesday through Sunday. Mutton bustin’ is always fun for the whole family, with youngsters mounting up to ride a sheep and earn a belt buckle. Fair executive director Todd Robison said, “Mutton bustin’ is a huge success. We are trying to get more kids’ activities, as these kinds of things stick with the youth for years to come.” He continued, “Today’s ribbon winner is tomorrow’s sponsor.”

Robison also noted, “I am amazed at the amount of people whose lives are affected by this event every year. Whether people come to the rodeo, the carnival or just to get food and see all the entertainment with their families, everyone is making memories of a lifetime. There are lots of cool things happening here, especially date nights. There have even been engagements and proposals.”

The work behind the scenes begins the week after the fair to start to prepare for the following year. There is a core group on the fair board that manages things, but it takes about 400 volunteers to make it all come together, starting from the organization’s humble beginnings back in 1965.

Tickets for entrance, rodeo events and carnival are on sale at ccfair.com, as well as all the schedules and more information about the Clark County Fair and Rodeo. All tickets are sold locally as well at the fair office, so head there or call 702-398-3247 or 888-876-FAIR and speak with the friendly staff who can help you purchase without any fees.

Don’t miss out — mark your calendars and bring the whole family!