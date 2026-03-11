Obituary: Ina Jean Judd Nelson

After 98 years, Ina Jean Judd Nelson went to be with her Heavenly Father March 9, 2026. She was greeted at heaven’s gate by her loving husband Granville “Pinky” Nelson who has been waiting for her for thirty-five years.

Ina lived the kind of life most people only dream about living. She traveled the world with her best friend Zola; touring Europe and bringing home special gifts for all of her family; going to Hawaii and losing her shoes in the black sand; and making impromptu road trips including driving to Canada to see the Calgary Stampede. She took cruises, bus tours, and road trips with family. If anyone asked Ina if she wanted to go somewhere she was ready for adventure.

The moments Ina enjoyed most were having her children and grandchildren surrounding her for the holidays; Easters spent enjoying watching the grandchildren whack at pinatas, dye eggs, and hunt them the next morning at the old Overton house. She loved watching them delight in finding the special eggs filled with coins or dollars; and Fourth of July in Cedar with a barbecue in the back yard and fireworks for the grandchildren in the street filled her heart. Ina also loved spending summer days at the cabin.

She had a career full of adventures too, from Pinky and her working in the family pool hall, to her time as a waitress at the Escalante and Hughes cafe where she met a multitude of celebrities. Then she found her dream job at Mountain Bell Telephone Company. She started out as an operator and worked her way up to an office position. She made lifelong friends while working at the phone company. After retirement, “the girls” from the phone company would get together every weekday to go walking, stopping for coffee half-way to catch up on the local gossip.

Ina was a social butterfly. She never met a stranger and never forgot a face. All who knew her quickly grew fond of her. One of her favorite pastimes was going through the obituaries to see who she knew. She would meticulously cut out the final farewell to those individuals she has crossed paths with, was related to, or knew in other ways. “This is our farewell to our beloved Mother, one last clip to save. We love you and will miss you!”

She is survived by her adoring family – three sons: Brandt (Karen) Nelson, Roger (Marie) Nelson, and Kevin (Leslie) Nelson; eight grandchildren: Coy (Heather) Nelson, Janie (Ryan) Sabin, Amanda Johnson, Krystal (Brad) Cole, Samantha (Kevin) Lynch, Crittenden Nelson, Angelina (Mike) Cummins, and Janette (Daniel) Steele; her baby brother, Steve (Cheri) Judd; eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She took great pride in telling everyone about how many grandchildren she had. Ina was preceded in death by her parents, and multiple siblings along with her oldest daughter Christine and granddaughter Annie (Dale) Roundy.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 14, 2026 at 11:00 am at the Cedar City 6th Ward (500 W. 400 N., Cedar City, UT). A viewing will be held at 9:30 am. Interment will be at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.

To view the livestream of the service and share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.