82-unit project faces skepticism

On March 9, a public meeting was held at the Overton Community Center concerning a proposed residential community adjacent to the Family Dollar and across the street from Robbin’s Nest. The meeting was purely informational, with about 50 members of the community in attendance. As the meeting was not required, the developers were not available to be questioned. No voting took place, and though suggestions would be made, nothing could be changed that night.

First proposed in late 2025, the project, started by Crystal Bay Advisors, LLC, has changed since it was first unveiled. The originally proposed 96 units have decreased to 82 units, with 20 of them being multi-family homes. Included in the community would be both regular single-family homes as well as multi-family, duplex-type homes. Single-family homes would be a mix of single- and two-story with attached multi-car garages, while the 20 attached homes would have attached two-car garages. The entire community would ultimately be very similar to the houses along Alma, following very similar development standards with up to 18 dwelling units per acre, though current plans sit at 8.29 du/ac. A sidewalk along the outside of the community and the option of adding currently lacking streetlights was also mentioned.

Those in attendance were generally vocal against the project. Many felt the properties were too small, with the townhouses sounding “more like apartment buildings,” in the words of one attendee. With the higher density of the community, some were concerned it would become “another heroin heights,” in the words of another attendee. Higher density would also mean more children in the area, with teachers in attendance voicing the current lack of space at the elementary school.

Other concerns included traffic in the area. NDOT has stated that due to the current layout of the proposed community and the inability to widen the boulevard to the west, only two entrances to the northeast and southeast quadrants of the property are currently available. Some were concerned with daily traffic and commutes, while others were worried about whether emergency services would be able to access the area. Proposed homes would also have parking for RVs and multiple cars, leading to many questions about whether garages and streets would actually be large enough for such vehicles to park and drive down. No current traffic studies for the area are available, with a future one depending entirely on if the proposal goes through.

The general consensus of the crowd was the proposed community was too dense. Making the homes or yards larger would raise the prices of the homes significantly above where they currently sit below the median of the area surrounding. Those looking for small homes within that price range were not in attendance, or did not comment.

The developers will be going to the Moapa Valley Town Advisory Board in April or May to request that about 25% of the parcel be rezoned from CG and RS20 to RS2. Should the board approve, traffic studies and further changes to the community’s master plan will be made.