City Council announces Best of the Year Awards

The annual Best City Employee and Best Volunteer for 2025 were announced at the city council meeting on March 11. The 2025 awards were unique in that each of the winners received two nominations, each from a different department.

Zack Robison from the Public Works Department was awarded best Employee of 2025 by Travis Anderson. Anderson said, “Zack has worked for the city for 17 years, first in streets and drainage, then many years at the recreation department and now with Public Works. His work ethics are to be commended. He is always where he should be. He goes beyond the call of duty. Robison has saved the city time and money and can handle problems that arise, even on weekends. We are lucky to have him.”

Larry Waite was selected as Volunteer of the Year for the 600-plus personal hours he has given to the city this year alone. He volunteers for the police department, the fire department and many other impactful city functions. You can usually find him behind the fire department barbecue, cooking hamburgers and hot dogs. Waite has volunteered for the police department for the past seven years. Deputy Fire Chief Thornton said, “Waite’s unwavering dedication and commitment to community service over the years make him the perfect recipient of this award. He always shows reliability, and his enthusiastic participation has enhanced the quality of life for Mesquite residents.”

The Progress congratulates them both.