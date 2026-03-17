City Council celebrates local wins and future growth

The Mesquite City Council chambers were filled with a blend of school-spirit fervor and municipal planning during its March 10 meeting. From celebrating a historic state theater title to debating the layout of a massive 500-acre, city-owned development, the meeting highlighted a community balancing its small-town heart with the pressures of regional expansion.

Mayor Jesse Whipple opened the meeting with an air of celebration, though the evening would eventually transition into pointed debates over noise ordinances, liquor licenses and the proper interpretation of the city’s charter.

A historic win for Virgin Valley Theater

The meeting’s highlight came early as Councilwoman Karen Fielding announced that the Virgin Valley High School theater group had secured the Nevada State theater competition title—a first for the school. Fielding called coach Wende Killinger forward, praising her as a “state-award-winning coach.”

Killinger, humble despite the accolades, introduced her student champions. “We beat out some of the biggest dogs in Vegas and across the state,” she noted, sharing that one student was so committed to the victory he shaved off his eyebrows as part of a winning bet.

The victory, however, comes with a logistical challenge: the group must now raise $44,000 in two months to take the students to nationals in Indianapolis this June. Residents like Donna Veneta immediately stepped up, challenging the room to sponsor individual students at $1,800 each.

‘Desert falls’ development concept

The Council turned its focus to the “Desert Falls” property—a 500-acre, city-owned parcel in Western Mesquite. Simon Kim presented a master plan concept that includes a mix of hotels, single-family homes, and commercial zones.

While the Council unanimously approved the concept to move toward a Request for Proposals (RFP), the discussion revealed underlying anxieties about growth. Councilman Bill Ennis expressed fatigue over developers who promise financial stability but fail to deliver, insisting that strict financial vetting be written into future contracts.

Public sentiment was mixed. Rich Bowler of Sun City urged the Council to plan around what residents actually want—namely, single-family homes—rather than “Water World meets Field of Dreams” resort concepts. Resident Dominic Olivetto was more blunt: “Without infrastructure, all of this is pipe dreams. We’re going to end up being another St. George where you can’t drive down the street.”

Public Works Director Travis Anderson countered that the plan allows the city to be “proactive rather than reactive” as growth inevitably continues.

The ‘liquor license hostage’ situation

A request to allow liquor sales at the upcoming I-15 Country and Rock Music Festival in October sparked concerns among councilmembers. Organizer Derrie Alton requested a permit to serve alcohol until midnight for an anticipated crowd of 3,000.

Councilman Kevin Parrish immediately pushed back, citing the city’s noise ordinance that requires quiet by 10 p.m. for nearby Sun City residents. “I’m going to hold your liquor license hostage until you change the timing,” Parrish stated, suggesting the event must end two hours earlier.

Councilwoman Pattie Gallo expressed deeper concerns about the location. “This is a kids’ ballpark,” she argued, questioning how intoxicated drivers would navigate their way home after the event.

Alton, who has organized youth sports tournaments in Mesquite for years, argued that a two-month delay for approvals would kill the project. “To do it without alcohol is cutting the arms off what concerts should be,” he said. After some negotiation, the Council voted to table the item for just two weeks, allowing Alton time to coordinate safety and timing protocols with police and fire officials.

Restoring order to the “mayor pro tem’ selection

The Council also moved to fix what Councilman Paul Wanlass described as years of “doing things wrong.” The debate centered on how the Mayor Pro Tem is selected. While the city charter dictates that the Council should nominate and elect the position, past practice had often seen the Mayor simply appoint a successor.

“The pushback from the public has been almost laughable,” Wanlass said, frustrated by critics who he claims oppose the Council’s efforts to follow the law. “We have a staff now that says we need to follow our charter.”

The Council unanimously approved Interim Attorney Adam Anderson to draft a new ordinance that would see Candidates for Mayor Pro Tem submit their names to the Mayor in December. The Mayor would then vet the candidates and nominate one name for a formal Council vote in January with terms to be served annually. Anderson will bring forward the proposed code amendment at a future meeting for council and public consideration.

Marketing Mesquite

Finally, the Council approved a $27,500 matching grant for the Mesquite Opportunities and Regional Fund (MORF) to develop a new tourism-based website.

John Rosen and Martine Green pointed out that the current city website is focused on utility and bureaucracy. “How do you get a permit? What do you do about your trash?” Green noted. The new project will follow the model of Boulder City, creating a visual identity with logos and photography specifically designed to attract visitors to Mesquite’s restaurants and theaters.

Mayor Whipple praised the initiative, noting that the biggest complaint he hears is that people simply don’t know what is happening in town. “This is exactly what Mesquite’s asking for,” he said.

Summary of Council Actions

Additionally, the Council moved through several administrative approvals:

Consent Agenda: Approved minutes from January and February, along with various budget transfers and purchase orders.

ITS Data Analytics: Approved an interlocal contract for a regional arterial performance dashboard to monitor traffic.

Arts and Literacy: Dedicated a power box wrap to Women’s Suffrage (funded by a Nevada Main Street Grant) and established honorary Poet Laureate and Junior Poet Laureate positions for the city.

Development: Granted an extension of time for the Anthem at Mesquite PUD Development Agreement.

As the meeting drew to a close, Councilwoman Gallo provided a final moment of levity, asking, “Can someone please fix the clocks? I thought we were way ahead of schedule.”