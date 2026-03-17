Impressive Mesquite Veterans Clinic opens

The long-awaited Mesquite Veterans Clinic held a grand opening Saturday morning, March 14. They are located at 550 Pioneer Blvd., and the unit is situated to the left of the DMV office.

The clinic itself is very impressive, nicely decorated and equipped. There is an office for the DMV, a consultation room for physiatrists and mental health therapists, and patient rooms.

Councilperson Bill Ennis and Veteran Steve Reynolds worked with Sonny Binuia, outreach director for Governor Lombardo, who helped make the clinic a reality. The clinic will be run by Southern Nevada Care Center, a contracted private health care center. They take Medicare and advantage plans as well as veterans insurance. Mariechu Pizan, nurse practitioner, and her clinical team can give IV infusions, immunity boosts, blood draws, primary care and referrals. The clinic will be open two days per week, Monday and Tuesdays. Call 702-625-0022 for appointments.

Mariechu works with her spouse, Rambo Pizan, a surgical technician. “He makes it easy for me to get lab reports and referrals done quickly,” she said. Ennis reported that Mariechu and Rambo did the interior design, and Josh from Kryptex Painting donated the paint. The scrumptious buffet from Chicago Greeks was provided by Bill Ennis. Shield was there giving colon cancer screenings with a simple blood draw, the latest FDA-approved screening.

Before cutting the ribbon, Mariechu said, “Our team is incredibly excited to be here in Mesquite and hope to make a positive difference in your lives. I especially want to thank Bill and Steve for all their support getting our clinic opened, and Sonny for opening this opportunity. We look forward to serving this community for many years to come.

The Progress received many comments from the attendees, many of them veterans, stating how impressed they were by the facilities, which they said were much nicer than they expected.