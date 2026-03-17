Monster Mayhem with MVHS and Grant Bowler

On March 11, a first-grade class at Grant M. Bowler Elementary was visited by the Moapa Valley High School Ceramics students. The ceramics students brought along ceramic monsters, each a recreation of a drawing by one of the first graders.

Starting over a month prior, Meja Hammon’s first-grade class was given an opportunity to create monsters from their imaginations. Leading up to the assignment, stories were read and shared, with special attention made to the designs of various monsters: types of arms, number of eyes and other interesting features were pointed out. The only stipulation? Monsters created had to be one color, of the student’s choosing, plus black and white.

After drawings were collected, they were sent promptly to Donna Forrester-Swanson, art teacher at MVHS, and presented to her Ceramics 2 and 3 classes. Nineteen drawings were available for the 22 high schoolers to pick from. Though Forrester-Swanson made a few precursory notes, the assignment was meant to be an exercise in following the artistic vision of someone else. Students were able to amend spindly legs for ones with better balance, or clean up lines, but were otherwise told to keep as closely to their source material as possible.

“It’s good for them to practice [creating] something for someone other than themselves,” said Forrester-Swanson, emphasizing that her students were by no means selfish but unpracticed making art that someone else thought up.

Exposing students to the problem-solving skills so common in the commissioned art world was a unique experience to the students. “I always make random stuff out of my brain, but a kid made these, so it was so different,” shared ceramics student Adri Hillstead.

Forrester-Swanson amusedly shared how tense and quiet the bus ride from the high school to the elementary school was. Every student was concerned about whether the child they chose would like their sculpture. “They’re not anywhere as near afraid of me grading anything as they are of these first graders liking [their monsters],” said Forrester-Swanson. “It’s the most emotionally draining project they have.”

The final meeting between students was a massive success, however. Hammon’s class was able to pick their pictures out from among the older students and finally see their monsters come to life. Smiles were had all around as first graders were given statuettes of their creations, and ceramics students could finally breathe a sigh of relief.

“It was so fun! I loved it. I loved seeing the looks on the kids’ faces,” said ceramics student Hailey Kelly, grinning from ear to ear.

Two students absent from the original monster-creating session were given an opportunity to participate, and will be receiving their ceramic monsters at a later date.

All students whose parents declined photographs of their children meanwhile went to the classroom next door and left some St. Patrick’s Day mischief, overturning chairs and spreading glitter and green confetti like leprechauns. The other two classes were also hit over the next two days.

The MVHS art students are looking forward to their annual Advanced Studies Art Show, currently scheduled for April 21 at 6 p.m. at MVHS, though the date is subject to change.