NIAA addresses state wrestling venue controversy

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) has typically alternated between northern and southern venues for the state wrestling championships on an annual basis. They even took the tournament out-of-state to the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City, Arizona, in 2024 to continue that tradition. So, after the state tournament was held in Fallon in 2025, the expectation was that the tournament venue would be down south this year. That didn’t happen, as the donated Winnemucca Events Complex was too good a deal for the NIAA to pass up.

“The NIAA is not in a financial place to reject such generous and affordable offers, despite past practices,” read NIAA meeting minutes from Sept. 23-24. “The NIAA cannot continue business as it used to. Times have changed, and the association needs to adapt and make changes to provide the best experience to the student athletes.”

The NIAA is not in a financial place to alternate between venues because, according to its 2023 Form 990, the NIAA operated at a $59,255 deficit going into 2024, in violation of Nevada Administrative Code 385B.156, which states that the executive director is required to “ensure that the Association does not incur expenses that exceed the amount of money available for expenditure by the Association for a fiscal year.”

“When it became apparent we could not secure a venue that met our needs, we turned to Winnemucca, and they agreed to be the host site,” said NIAA executive director Timothy Jackson. “That made it necessary to change the approved NIAA Calendar, and required board of control approval, hence the vote to change the calendar through the association’s normal governance process.”

But Moapa Valley High School head wrestling coach Ryan Anderson says the Fieldhouse in Arizona was also offered free of charge, and that Rob Cate, wrestling postseason coordinator, told the NIAA he could get the Arizona Fieldhouse for free, and he’d even pay for it — a donation of around $9,000.

Jackson, though, had already committed to Winnemucca, as indicated by meeting minutes, and said that “rejecting the agreed-upon host in Winnemucca would tarnish credibility and their willingness to host in the future.” NIAA voting member Colin McNaught even stated he did not feel it was within the executive director’s authority to make such decisions without the approval of the board of control. Regardless, Winnemucca was the agreed-upon location, and as a result, hotel and motel room rates skyrocketed.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported that Winnemucca hotel room prices for the state wrestling championships were as high as $700 per night. That’s because there are only about 1,500 to 1,700 hotel or motel rooms available in the Winnemucca area. The Bullhead City/Laughlin area has more than 10,000.

“A lot of us were ticked off because that disenfranchises a bunch of families,” Anderson said. “I’m not out for blood. I just want it to be run honestly and openly.” Despite making reservations well in advance, Anderson and his family were forced to stay in a motel that had his friends “cracking up” when they visited him for his 50th birthday.

But the costs aren’t just passed onto the parents of southern Nevada student-athletes. The Clark County School District also has to cover the cost to bus athletes to the northern tournament venue. “District costs vary based on the number of student-athletes who qualify for the state tournament each year. The District spent approximately $92,500 on travel-related expenses for the state wrestling meet held in Fallon, Nevada, during the 2024-2025 school year. The District spent approximately $88,000 on travel-related expenses for the state wrestling meet held in Winnemucca, Nevada, during the 2025-2026 school year. Travel-related expenses include transportation, lodging, and meals,” according to Pamela Sloan, president of the NIAA Board of Control and Clark County School District athletics director.

When asked why the state wrestling championships can’t be held at multiple venues based on classes, like the 4A division was this year in Las Vegas, Jackson stated, “The 4A Class of wrestling is southern-based, and all teams are located in and around Clark County. While the NIAA strives to have all wrestlers compete at one location, the board of control has taken into consideration the extenuating costs associated with moving one stand-alone division for the state tournaments.”

Jackson didn’t commit to saying where future state wrestling tournaments could be held, but the indication is that the days of alternating locations are done, and the days of using donated venues, regardless of lodging availability, have just begun.