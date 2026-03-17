The Vocal Veteran: Is there a doctor in the house?

By Chuck N. Baker

In the song “Good Lovin’” by the Rascals, the singer calls for a doctor by vocalizing “Doctor, doctor, Mr. M.D.” In other words, he calls for a medical professional three times in one sentence. Of course it’s only a song, but in real life veterans in the VA may soon have to actually call for more doctors than one, because there are fewer and fewer M.D.’s available to take care of the men and women who served in our military. According to reporters in the New York Times, the VA has eliminated thousands of medical positions that were left vacant after a wave of resignations and retirements in 2025.

According to research by the New York Times, more that 1,500 doctors and 4,900 nurses have not been replaced. The article reported that the reductions have come after years of growth supported by both political parties. While I have no scientific evidence regarding that last comment, I have my personal doubts about “years of growth.” Although I do not seek regular medical attention at the local VA, I do on occasion go there for specific treatment. In conversations over the years, many of the medical professionals have told me that they have had difficulty hiring doctors. One of the main reasons concerns salaries. It’s no secret that for several years wages in the private sector have been higher than paychecks from the government.

A spokesman for the VA was quoted in the article saying that the department is working much better under President Trump. And further, the measure of the VA’s success should be how well it performs, and not how many people it employs. The measure of success is high, according to the VA. Again, speaking for myself, when I have occasionally been treated at the local VA, the doctors have been available and have been helpful. Admittedly however, it has been several years since I was last seen by an MD at the VA.

Some people have reported that the much ballyhooed AI can substitute for the services of an actual MD. Other reports in the venerable New York Times have noted that AI technology has helped radiologists identify anomalies in images that human users have missed. But others have accused AI of providing erroneous information.

AI technology has been shown to be useful to take over some tasks from humans, but not in situations requiring human ingenuity or creativity, or precision.

I’m not a doctor, but I understand that if a veteran feels he or she has a medical problem, the general rule is if it’s a life-threatening emergency, go to the ER. If not life-threatening, consider going to urgent care. If mild symptoms, the patient should call the doctor (or VA medical clinic) they are assigned to. Again speaking for myself as a Vietnam War veteran, it was my observation that when Washington sent its armies to fight, the leaders forget that additional health care would be required to take care of returning veterans. It took years for the VA to catch up. Time will tell how the VA will react to those who return from current wars and conflicts.