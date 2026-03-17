VVettes crowned state champions at Dance Team Union Finals

The energy inside Centennial High School in Las Vegas was electric on Feb. 28, as Dance Team Union hosted its Nevada State Finals. The stands were packed with families, teammates and supporters from across the state, creating an atmosphere that was upbeat, busy and full of anticipation. High school teams and dance communities gathered to showcase months of hard work, with each school bringing its own individuality and style to the floor.

Among those competing were the Virgin Valley VVettes, representing the Bulldogs with pride as they vied for state titles in hip hop, military, jazz lyrical and pom.

This year marked one of the first seasons the team did not enter any duets or solos, meaning their first performance of the day did not begin until 1 p.m. The girls arrived early, settling into their designated preparation area, where costumes were carefully arranged and makeup and hair were perfected. From there, they rotated through warm-ups before heading into the pre-warm-up room. In that final space, teams were given five minutes to run through routines and make last-minute adjustments before stepping onto the competition floor.

Four professional judges — recognized choreographers, instructors and adjudicators who travel nationally — watched closely from the stands. After the competition, coaches received detailed feedback and scoring sheets on each routine, providing valuable insight to help refine and strengthen programs for the future.

The VVettes delivered strong performances across all categories. Their pom routine, “Thunderstruck,” earned a first-place state title, as did their powerful military performance. They also secured third place in the 3A hip hop division and fifth place in jazz lyrical, a visually striking routine that featured pink fan props.

Before the evening awards ceremony, dancers from different schools mingled and celebrated together. Teams exchanged small gifts — mini Jesuses, sunglasses, hats and glow accessories — creating an impromptu dance party filled with smiles and congratulations. The spirit of camaraderie was evident as athletes supported one another across school lines.

At 7 p.m., the awards ceremony began. Sitting together in a circle, the VVettes listened anxiously as placements were announced. When their name was called as state champion for pom, the team erupted, jumping up, hugging and cheering, as they were presented with a plaque featuring their team photo in uniform, along with a large state championship flag. Moments later, they experienced that same joy again when their military routine was announced as a state champion.

Food trucks lined the venue in conjunction with a track meet happening on campus, and at times the two events overlapped, with athletes cheering one another on during breaks. Many parents attended, especially families of seniors celebrating their daughters’ final state championship appearances.

As the evening concluded with photos of dancers, coaches and families, the smiles said it all. The Virgin Valley VVettes left Las Vegas proudly representing the Bulldogs and brought home the state championship title to their community.