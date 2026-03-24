12th annual Donkey Jamboree hitches a ride through history

By AMY BAUCH

The heat didn’t seem to matter to man or beast for those attending the 12th Donkey Jamboree on Saturday, March 21. The parking lot outside the Donkey History Museum, located at 355 W. Mesquite Blvd., was crowded with equine fans throughout the morning. Those attending had the chance to meet several of the donkeys rescued by the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue.

Volunteers from the rescue were on hand to answer questions about the organization, the care of its residents and explain the importance of donkeys in the development of our country. The Donkey History Museum was also open to attendees, allowing them to catch a little shade, see donkey memorabilia and learn more about the contributions donkeys have made over the years.

Mike Meyers, executive director for both the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue and the museum, explained, “Sharing the museum and the donkeys is my favorite thing. People sometimes have a negative perception about donkeys. They think they are just stubborn animals. My mission is to help change that perception.”

The role of donkeys in the development of the country is as old as our country itself. Donkeys were invaluable in helping people build the Old Spanish Trail. They brought supplies, food and water to railroad workers as that network was built, and they did the same for those working in the mining industry. They provided support for the military primarily during World Wars I and II, but were used in service as recently as 1979 in Afghanistan, as the animals could easily navigate the rocky and steep terrain.

“Our museum honors both the donkeys and the veterans who served in the military,” said Barb Hemon, curator of the museum. “We have a War Room display at the museum, and we invite any veteran who visits to add his or her name to our Wall of Heroes.”

Outside the museum, there were 25 vendor booths offering crafts, information on volunteer organizations across the city and, of course, food and music.

Mesquite resident Sally Coiner made a new donkey friend after spending some time at the jamboree’s petting booth. “They are so adorable,” she said. “I wanted to pet one and to learn what we can do to help them.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue or the museum, visit their website at donkeyrescue.org.