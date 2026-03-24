First Iron Cactus Memorial planted at City Hall

The first Iron Cactus Memorial was planted in front of City Hall Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at noon. A very excited Thomas Stark, whose idea and motivation got the project going, said, “Our city has truly grown and prospered so much from the golf developers, golf club owners and residents and visitors who play golf on our eight local golf courses! These memorials are dedicated to all the golfers who helped build our city into a thriving community.”

The plan is to have nine more Iron Cactuses planted around the city by June 1, 2026. Stark is working with the city attorney to make the Iron Cactus unique to Mesquite. Hopefully, no other cities will be able to have them.

The prototype and the first two sculptures were done by local welder David Argaez, who worked in his spare time. In the future, renowned metal art sculptor Mike Beals will be producing the sculptures. The granite monuments placed at the bottom are produced by Hurricane, Utah, company DuCrest Monuments.

Stark said, “This project is truly a grassroots project, and funding right now is solely from residents, avid golfers who love Mesquite golf and local businesses. The project does not use city tax funds. From the start, I wanted this project to be fiscally transparent to the community, and we will be posting fiscal reports of donations and expenses on our website, www.Mesquiteironcactusmemorial.com. Our primary costs are to pay for a welder/artist, the steel piping and the granite monument. And then the cost to implant the memorials. So monetary donations are very important. It takes about 400 club heads to fashion the cactus.”

Supporters came to see the unveiling. Some even brought golf clubs to donate.

Stark thanked the Mesquite Public Arts Commission and the city council for “embracing my passion and giving their support.” He especially thanked Councilman Paul Wanlass and “our Mayor Jesse Whipple for embracing my vision of the memorial’s purpose in our city and the benefits of seeing this project through. Travis Anderson with the Public Works department; Jose Cortez, owner of Blade and Limb Landscaping; Juan Morgana, Ace Hardware for donating the bobcat for installation; and Jake Noll, our Rotary Club of Mesquite advisor.” Stark’s volunteer team included Jake Noll, Bob Martinez, Karen Miskimins, Ginny Sorem, Jennifer, Andreasen, Logan Hendrick, Dave Hubbard, Jana Lavine, Lizz Wells, Bryan Morgan, Connie Richardson, Linda VanDerVolgen and Mike Beals.

Stark said, “We still need many more golf clubs.” To donate clubs or money, call 801 201-4653. Stark will pick up the clubs.