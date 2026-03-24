Get ready for the Clark County Fair: Entertainment Spotlight

One of the major draws of the Clark County Fair and Rodeo has always been the entertainment. This year, April 8-12, the Clark County Fair will boast acts of all kinds, ranging from musical to comedic and gravity-defying, many with a smattering of magic.

Stage acts

Fairgoers will be able to sing along to Disney songs spanning the ages with The Little Mermen and the Princess Pals, and everything from big band to new releases with Radio Ready. For a more country feel, the Doo-Wah Riders will provide high-energy country with a Cajun twist on Wednesday and Thursday, with Oklahoma-based husband and wife duo the Imaginaries providing their own original music the rest of the week.

For those less interested in music, fairgoers will be able to enjoy shows from Tyzen the Hypnotist and Mad Chad the Chainsaw Juggler. Both performing daily, crowds will be utterly amazed—at least when they’re not laughing.

Ground acts

The fan-favorite pig race returns this year, courtesy of All Alaska Racing Pigs. Crowds will be able to cheer for their very own punny pig in a breakneck race five times every day of the fair.

This year’s dog shows will be provided by CoolDog Productions, who have been performing since 1989. Frisbees and laughs will be in large supply the entire course of the fair, with three shows daily.

Motocross riders young and old will be delighted by the Off Axis Mini Motocross Show, with gravity-defying feats performed on mini motocross bikes and scooters for all to see. Also from Off Axis will be the High Dive show, featuring 25 minutes of mind-blowing dives and trampoline tricks, with plans for a fiery finale. Both acts will have three daily shows each day of the fair.

Strolling acts

This year’s strolling acts will include a handful of clowns, bubbles, music and magic. Flo the Clown and her trike will once again return to delight all who choose to stop. Rebecca Fireplug will be impossible to miss, standing high above the crowd on stilts and in colorful costumes, spreading laughs and whimsy throughout the day. As always, there will be wandering silent mimes. Kids and adults alike will get a taste of the age of silent film, when slapstick reigned supreme.

One Man Band Marc Dobson will be returning this year, walking around the fairgrounds playing music from every era for every audience on “9.1 instruments at once.” Meanwhile, Jeff Martin will be providing opportunities for all who are interested to try their hand in family-friendly sleight-of-hand tricks and comedy. Throughout the day, fairgoers will be able to look to the sky and find hundreds of bubbles, leading to Scoot Makes Bubbles and bringing joy to the whole family.

With the massive roster of shows and acts this year, fairgoers will be hard-pressed to find a boring moment.