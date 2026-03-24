Mesa Valley Estates hosts Spring Fling community event

Mesa Valley Estates welcomed residents, families and community partners for a joyful Spring Fling celebration on Thursday afternoon, March 19.

Held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., the event brought together a lively group of attendees who enjoyed an afternoon filled with festive activities, treats and interaction. The Spring Fling served as a celebration of the partnerships that help enrich the lives of residents at Mesa Valley Estates.

Guests were treated to a variety of refreshments provided by community partners, including fresh Italian ice served onsite, homemade cinnamon rolls, cookies, Bundt cakes and refreshing lemonade. Musical entertainment added to the cheerful atmosphere, creating an inviting space for residents and visitors to enjoy the afternoon together.

One of the highlights of the event was a hands-on bouquet-building activity, where residents and guests created their own floral arrangements to take home. The activity was organized and led by Alyssa Plant, director of life enrichment, along with life enrichment assistant Angela Lockwood. The experience provided a creative outlet and a chance for engagement and connection.

“We are incredibly grateful for our community partners and the joy they bring to our residents,” said Plant. “Events like our Spring Fling truly showcase the power of community and connection.”