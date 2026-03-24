Property rights vs. short-term rentals

The perplexing issue of property rights is hitting the city of Mesquite. As the City nears the 25,000 population mark, they must look ahead to the Nevada state laws that will apply to a city with a population of over 25,000.

Nevada’s AB363 will apply to Mesquite when it reaches 25,000 in population. Sections 7 and 20 of this bill will require the governing bodies of certain counties and cities to adopt an ordinance regulating: (1) the rental of a residential unit or a room within a residential unit for the purposes of transient lodging; and (2) accommodations facilitators. The bill comes with a 660-foot distance restriction from casinos, which is problematic for the small town of Mesquite. It would severely limit the areas that could be short-term rentals.

The Mesquite City Council has appointed a committee of six residents, each having expressed different views on the issue of short-term rentals. Rick MacInire, chair of the committee, and other committee members have assured the Progress that the committee has spent many hours speaking with persons and entities involved. The property managers, the city employees in zoning and the police department are hoping to learn what problems can arise and ways to curtail most of the common problems.

The question: does one property owner have more rights than another? One owner wants their right to peace and quiet and another wants their right to use their property as an investment and earn vacation rental income. In some instances, the HOA Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions (CC&Rs) have made this question moot by not allowing short-term rentals (STRs), but others have not addressed the STRs, and if you are in a neighborhood with no HOA this becomes a real issue.

Dominic Oliveto, a Mesquite resident not on the committee, told the Progress, “My problem is the committee is making too many rules. We already have rules that are not enforced. I believe the zoning laws should dictate whether or not short-term rentals can be accommodated on the property.” He went on to say he thinks Travis Anderson, director of public works, and Simon Sungman, director of development services, are overworked and need either paid or volunteer people to help them get all the project details our growing city needs. “Those rentals that are here are grandfathered in, but any new additions, the local residents in the area should be the ones to decide by vote, not at state or city entity that do not live in the area,” he said.

Colleen Glieden of Premier Properties and manager for some of the short-term rentals is on the committee. She has presented the committee, City Council and the Progress with a vacation rental fact sheet. They believe short-term rentals are a needed item in a growing city promoting tourism. Of course, not every owner uses a property management company for their STR, but those who do come under the regulations. Glieden said, “All rules are in the rental agreement copy of City’s noise ordinance, house rules and manual on the property. Consequences if guests break rules, warning to rectify the problem.” Glieden says they pride themselves on showing up to the property within one hour of the call to clear up the situation. “We have the power to evict them, and if there is a pattern of complaints, we will not rent to them again. Vacation STRs bring revenue to our city through taxes and money spent at local businesses,” said Glieden.

Police Chief Tracy Fails has recently set up a program for complaints on STRs. The rental properties are flagged, and if a call for that address comes in, they know it as an STR. It is also recorded to track for multiple violations. According to Glieden’s fact sheet, all the STR complaint calls received are about one quarter of 1%.

Mesquite resident Corbin Van Ness, who has attended the public committee meetings, wants to see AB363 adopted in phases. Van Ness said, “The STR we now have would not be affected and grandfathered in, but it would help keep additional STR to a minimum. I don’t want to see one area saturated with STR. Zoning laws should be put in place. STR should be spread out among the different communities. We residents want to know who is in our neighborhoods. Mr. McIntire is talking about a way to delay the census numbers for another four years. In my opinion, that is kicking the can down the road, not solving a problem. I have fact sheets that show where vacation rentals are plentiful, the home prices go up and the young people cannot afford to buy. They get outbid by investors.”

MacIntire stated, “I find myself not disagreeing with anyone on the committee. They all have made very valid points for and against. However, I feel it is our job to put our personal views aside and recommend what is best for the city as a whole long-term. I feel the committee has spent many hours looking into the problems that can occur and finding ways to prevent some of them with community communication and city enforcement. After our next public meeting on April 2, at 2 p.m. in the City Council room, we hope to finalize our recommendations and present to the City Council at a future meeting.”

Anyone wishing to add input to the committee should attend to the meeting.