Southern Nevada enduring record March heat

Clark County opened splash pads across the region on March 20 because of unprecedented high temperatures.

The Southern Nevada Health District and community partners are reminding residents and visitors that the desert heat can be dangerous.

The annual “Beat the Heat Southern Nevada” campaign provides public education and resources to help people stay safe during the warmer months. Information is available at www.snhd.info/BeatTheHeatSNV, and includes fact sheets in English and Spanish as well as public service announcements.

According to the National Weather Service, 2025 was the fifth-warmest year on record for Las Vegas, which recorded 77 days with temperatures reaching 100 degrees or higher. So far in 2026, the average temperature through March 15 is 57.6 degrees, the highest on record for this time of year. An early-season heat wave pushed temperatures 20 to 30 degrees above normal, with forecasts indicating the region could exceed the all-time March record of 93 degrees at Harry Reid International Airport.

“While Southern Nevada is no stranger to extreme heat, we are facing an unprecedented heat wave months ahead of the summer season,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who has spearheaded the Beat the Heat efforts over the years and serves on the Southern Nevada Health District Board of Health. “Our bodies are not yet acclimated to these temperatures, and that puts people at greater risk for heat-related illnesses. We are urging residents and visitors to take precautions and take this seriously, as conditions can become dangerous very quickly.”

In 2025, the Health District reported 284 heat-associated deaths in Clark County, a 45% decrease compared with the 513 deaths reported in 2024.

Most heat-related medical issues occur when people are overexposed to heat or overexert themselves beyond what their age or physical condition can tolerate. Older adults, children and people with mental illness or chronic diseases have the highest risk of heat-related illness. Heat illness can also affect physically fit people, particularly those participating in strenuous outdoor activity in hot weather.

Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. Temperatures inside a car can reach 120 degrees, even when outdoor temperatures are in the 90s. In 2025, Clark County Animal Protective Services responded to 473 reports involving animals left unattended in vehicles, most during the summer months. County code prohibits leaving animals alone in vehicles during extreme heat.

Reports can be made to Animal Protective Services at (702) 455-7710. Pets that are outdoors must also have access to shade and fresh water.

Health officials recommend the following safety tips to cope with extreme heat:

Drink water even if you do not feel thirsty.

Limit alcohol consumption, which can contribute to dehydration.

Carry water and a mobile phone when outdoors.

Remember to “Look Before You Lock.” Never leave children unattended in a vehicle.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and a hat.

Use sunscreen with a high SPF to protect against sunburn and skin damage.

Check on friends, family and neighbors, especially older adults.

Limit outdoor activities to early morning or evening hours.