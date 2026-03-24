The Rat Pack Tribute performs to full house at Eureka Casino

The ballroom at the Eureka Casino was mesmerized by the chemistry of the Rat Pack Tribute, three men who took on the personalities of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

“Marilyn Monroe” in her iconic white dress greeted the guests at the entrance of the room, setting the stage for what was to be a most memorable performance.

Martin entertained the guests with his famous hits, all the while involving the crowd with jokes and innuendo. From “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” to “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime,” he swayed across the stage, winking at the audience and encouraging participation in his songs.

Davis Jr. joined him in a parody of “Sam’s Song,” the two of them in sync with their dance movements and gestures. Davis Jr. was the “real thing,” flaunting his jewelry and displaying his dancing ability. But it was his rendition of “Mr. Bojangles” that nearly stole the show.

Marilyn Monroe stepped on stage in a shocking pink full-length gown, singing “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend.” She later appeared again, inviting a Eureka employee to join her in singing “My Heart Belongs to Daddy.”

Sinatra performed a number of his songs including “Come Fly With Me” and his signature song, “That’s Life.” One viewer in the audience exclaimed, “I swear if I closed my eyes, the music would be the real Frank Sinatra.” The clock definitely wound back 60 years to the golden age of Vegas, specifically the Sands Casino. When all three performers joined together at the end, singing “Luck Be a Lady,” the audience was transported back in time.

Of course, the performance would not have been complete without the three men exchanging barbs and jokes. Their quick wit had the audience roaring with laughter. The grand finale was “My Kind of Town,” with Mesquite as the identified town as Monroe joined in.