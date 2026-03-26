(Salary $40,842.88 – $63,360.96 Annually Full Time)
Under general supervision of the Public Works Director, Perform routine entry-level maintenance and repair of City streets, sewer lines, drains, traffic signs and related public works facilities throughout the City.
Deadline to apply: 4/12/2026 11:59PM
Applications can be filed online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/mesquitenv/jobs/5264109/maintenance-worker-i-streets?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs
EOE
Maintenance Worker I – Streets – City of Mesquite, NV
(Salary $40,842.88 – $63,360.96 Annually Full Time)
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