Maintenance Worker I – Streets – City of Mesquite, NV

(Salary $40,842.88 – $63,360.96 Annually Full Time)

Under general supervision of the Public Works Director, Perform routine entry-level maintenance and repair of City streets, sewer lines, drains, traffic signs and related public works facilities throughout the City.

Deadline to apply: 4/12/2026 11:59PM

Applications can be filed online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/mesquitenv/jobs/5264109/maintenance-worker-i-streets?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

EOE