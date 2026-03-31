Clark County Fair Spotlight: Fine Arts Building

With only a few days until Fair Week begins, the Clark County Fine Arts Building is wrapping up its exhibit decoration. With that comes information on how to participate in the various competitions that will be hosted.

Inspired by the 250th anniversary of the United States, this year’s theme will be “An American Journey.” Customers and those seeking a moment’s reprieve from the heat will have the opportunity to explore a plethora of U.S. regions and cities. Included in the lineup are the Midwest, New England, the South, Southwest, Yellowstone and Rockies, Pacific Northwest and the U.S. capitol. More specific locations are also included, such as Boston Harbor, Bunker Hill, Nashville, New Orleans and more. Fairgoers are also invited to participate in a scavenger hunt, suitable for both children and children at heart.

The decorations come courtesy of new volunteers and decorators. “We’re so grateful for all the new help,” said Fine Arts Building coordinator Robin Maughan. Maughan also noted the department is keeping track of volunteer hours this year, in order to contribute to the national volunteer hour clock. “You don’t want to miss seeing the displays. It’s incredible artwork these area heads put on for their areas. It’s unbelievable.”

Aside from beautiful decor, the Fine Arts Building will once again be housing a wide array of businesses, classes and the eponymous art gallery. Fairgoers will have the chance to peruse the wares of nearly 40 vendors, the majority of whom are local. According to Maughan, this year will include a range of local crafters, authors, artists and jewelers, as well as those selling clothing, kitchen items, jams and jellies, and “just about any dessert item” across seven departments in the building. “Almost everybody is here!”

The Fine Arts building will be hosting its country store and country bakery yet again. Maughan was excited to share that there are five to six different designs for this year’s fair shirt. Those interested will be able to purchase the shirts at the country store or in the fair office.

One of the more unique exhibits this year will be a display of junior livestock judging books, where the Clark County Junior Livestock Association (CCJLA), FFA and 4-H youth keep track of how they take care of their animals. The logbooks — judged by the CCJLA — will be available for the public to admire over the course of the fair.

Those wanting to submit artwork and science experiments will need to register their entries online first at ccfair.com. Check-ins for art will be on Saturday, April 4, and Monday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All horticulture entries will need to register online as well, with check-in scheduled between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7. Homemade baked goods, pickles, jams, jellies and other preserved and perishable items will also need to register online. Drop-off will be Tuesday, April 7 from noon to 4 p.m., with judging following promptly after.

Pickup after the fair is Monday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Maughan encourages all those who are interested to participate.