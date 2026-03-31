Council tables affordable housing project until full details are available

Affordable housing in Mesquite is a perplexing issue confronting the city officials and residents. A special meeting was called on Wednesday, March 25, at 2:30 p.m. in the city council chambers to consider approving Resolution R26-010 regarding the development of the Friends of Switchpoint Inc.’s Switchpoint Desert Vistas, which would be located at 780 Old Mill Rd. and 773 W. Mesquite Blvd.

The chamber was nearly full with residents loaded for bear. They wanted to know why this meeting was called on such short notice, in the middle of the workday, for such an important issue. Mayor Jesse Whipple apologized and accepted the blame for the short notice and time. Whipple explained the urgency was dictated by Switchpoint Inc., which needed approval quickly to take advantage of low interest rates.

Jeff Quayle, chief real estate officer for Friends of Switchpoint Inc, took the microphone and said, “I have no presentation to give. I am here to answer questions about the development.”

All of the council members seemed to be unified on this issue. Each expressed disappointment at the unprecedented way in which no information was presented to them about the development, no protocols were followed and now they were being asked to vote on it. They voted to table the resolution and give Quayle another chance to follow procedures, provide more information on the project and clarify the company mission. The vote received loud applause from the audience. Several got up to thank them. They left feeling the city council would do their due diligence with their concerns in mind and ensure more transparency in the future.

During the public comment period, residents expressed concern about the project’s true vision. Many looked up Friends of Switchpoint Inc.’s website and learned the organization builds affordable housing, homeless shelters and soup kitchens.

Quayle responded that residents should not pay attention to the website as the company changed its mission statement four years ago. “In the past six years,” he said, “we have built 600 affordable units in Washington County and the Wasatch Front in Utah.”

He added, “We have met with many of the business owners here in Mesquite and understand the need for affordable housing for workers struggling to live in Mesquite.”

It is expected the company will present a plan to the city council in the near future.