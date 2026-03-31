Exploring family roots at 2026 Family History Fair

By BRIANNA WAITE

The Progress

Well over 200 attendees gathered Saturday, March 28, for the annual Family History Fair hosted by the Logandale Family Search Center, bringing together individuals and families from across the Moapa Valley area.

Centered on the theme “Let’s Find Our Roots & Branches…Together,” the event brought residents together for a morning of learning focused on discovering and preserving family history.

The day began with a meet-and-greet with instructors, where Deon Zerkle shared that while the Family History Fair is typically held later in the year, following RootsTech, this year it was intentionally scheduled immediately after to carry that same excitement and momentum into the local community. Attendees then moved into a series of classes offered throughout the morning.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in a variety of hands-on classes designed to make family history work more accessible and meaningful. One class, taught by John Zerkle, focused on family history apps and how easy it is to access records right from a phone. As Herb Waite shared, having these tools “right at our fingertips” makes the experience feel more immediate and accessible.

Another class, led by Sandy Jackson, explored artificial intelligence and full-text search tools, showing quick ways to find ancestors and identify temple work that can be done, making the process faster and more efficient.

Other classes focused on expanding research beyond the basics, including using online tools such as Google and digital archives, as well as researching family lines in countries such as England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland.

Youth participation was also a strong part of the event. Younger attendees had the opportunity to take part in hands-on activities, including a Pioneer Trek-themed escape room, offering an interactive way to connect with their family history and heritage.

The event featured experienced presenters, including accredited genealogists and long-time family history consultants who shared their knowledge throughout the day.

During the luncheon, Deon Zerkle performed a musical number inspired by RootsTech, singing and playing the piano while attendees enjoyed their meal, adding a meaningful and personal element to the day.

The Logandale Family Search Center continues to provide resources and support for those interested in exploring their family history, offering ongoing access to tools, guidance and assistance for community members throughout the year.