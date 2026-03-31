Mesquite City Council Report

City leaders and residents pushed back against a “time-sensitive” affordable housing proposal at the Mesquite City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 24.

The discussion centered on Friends of Switchpoint, a group seeking to bring workforce housing to Mesquite. However, the controversy surrounding how the project was presented — at a 2:30 p.m. special meeting with minimal documentation — overshadowed the project itself, leading Councilman Paul Wanlass to label the situation a “self-inflicted, preventable wound.”

Public frustration was expressed during public comment on Tuesday, long before the special meeting was even called to order. Residents questioned the lack of transparency and specifically asked for a guarantee that the project would never morph into a homeless shelter. The 2:30 p.m. timing of the Wednesday special meeting, while many citizens are at work, was also criticized.

See Bobbie Green’s report on the special meeting in this issue of the Progress.

The e-bike debate

Back in the Tuesday session, the council spent nearly an hour wrestling with the “wild west” of modern micromobility. Bill B26-001 sought to establish the first major local regulations for bicycles, e-bikes and electric scooters.

Interim Attorney Adam Anderson presented a version of the bill that required helmets for all riders, regardless of age, and limited e-bike speeds on sidewalks to 10 mph. The discussion quickly revealed a deep divide between pedestrian safety and cyclist rights.

Councilwoman Patty Gallo expressed sharp concern: “If I got hit by a bike at 10 miles an hour, that’s not good” and is “not for anything with a wheel on the sidewalk.”

Councilwoman Fielding added that she recently saw an e-bike rider “going faster than me in my car” while holding a cellphone. Public commenters echoed the sentiment, with resident Dell Brown noting that the city’s many retired walkers and mechanized wheelchair users shouldn’t have to dodge e-bikes.

The turning point came when Police Chief Tracey Fails admitted he had several “epiphanies” while listening to the debate. He noted that the current ordinance didn’t address “one-wheels,” which can reach speeds of 50 mph. “We have to be practical here so everyone is safe,” Fails said.

Councilman Wanlass moved to table the bill, suggesting the Charter Committee look into whether Mesquite can make its own rules to supersede state statutes that currently treat e-bikes exactly like traditional bicycles.

Infrastructure: Streetlights and cacti

In a rare move, the council approved a request for “non-standard” streetlight spacing in the proposed Elleve Subdivision. While city standards usually require a light every 170 feet, the developer asked for a 475-foot gap, arguing that “people hate streetlights” shining in their windows. Despite Public Works Director Travis Anderson’s warning that this sets a precedent, the council approved the wider spacing — on the condition that the homes have illuminated addresses and all-night sconces.

On a lighter note, Councilman Wanlass pointed out a new piece of local flair: a philanthropic citizen has donated a cactus sculpture made entirely of golf clubs, now standing in front of City Hall. “No one else in the world has that,” Wanlass remarked.

City progress and community heroes

Preparedness: Fire Chief Jayson Andrus unveiled the new Community Emergency Preparedness Guide, available online as well in print, designed to help citizens survive major disasters “if technology fails us.” Copies are available on the city website and at City Hall and Fire Station 1.

Roadwork: Public Works reported that milling on Sandhill is happening at night to minimize disruption. The median island near Peggy Sue’s is being shrunk to reduce traffic backups, with a completion date set for mid-May.

Ethics: Mayor Whipple announced that an ethics complaint against him was finalized on March 18. He received an “admonition” and will complete online training to resolve the matter.

Music Festival: The council approved a liquor license for the I-15 Country and Rock Music Festival in October, after the organizer agreed to move the closing time from midnight to 10 p.m. and hire six Mesquite police officers for security.

The meeting began with a celebration of local youth, as Randy Laub presented certificates to the Interact Local Kids Group. The volunteers from Beaver Dam and Virgin Valley High Schools have spent the last year cleaning city parks once a month. “These guys have stepped up and done a fabulous job,” said Mesquite Rotary President Melissa Eligul. “They deserve all the kudos.”

Summary of Council actions

Approved: Minutes from February 10, March 3 and the March 24 agenda.

Approved: A liquor license for the I-15 Country and Rock Music Festival (closing at 10 p.m.).

Approved: Non-standard streetlight spacing for the Elleve Subdivision.

Tabled: Establishment of e-bike and electric scooter regulations for further study with the Police Chief.

Tabled: The Friends of Switchpoint workforce housing resolution until a full presentation and development agreement are provided.