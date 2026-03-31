MSG hosts three-day pickleball tournament

Despite unusually high temperatures for Mesquite, competitors flocked to Mesquite Recreation Center Pickleball Courts on Old Mill Road for the three-day tournament, March 20-22. Shaun Edwards made sure those competing were drinking enough water. “Hydate! Hydtate! Hydrate!”

On Friday, March 20, 56 women competed in the doubles competition, making up 28 teams. Five gold medals were awarded in the various age groups.

On Saturday, over 18 teams competed in the mixed doubles tournament. Robin Kennedy and Mike Geyer won gold medals for the 63-and-above age group. This was the first time the two of them ever played in a tournament.

The men’s double competition took place on Sunday. Eight participants were awarded the gold medal in the four categories, along with the silver and bronze.

The competitors came from all over the country, from as far as Minnesota and New Jersey There was one contestant from Alaska and 46 came from Utah. Many of the participants in the Senior Games are most passionate about the track and field event.

John Rosen, who volunteers at the events with his wife Nancy is amazed at how the Senior Games spans generations. One beginner he met was 90 years old and had never held a paddle.

On Friday, over 18 sharpshooters showed up at the Mesquite Shooters Pistol Club at 1301 E. Riverside Rd. in Bunkerville to compete in the target pistol competition. This club is a private range and open to new customers. The club shoots in three different disciplines: Action Steel (different arrays of steel), Hit Factor and Steel Challenge.

Medals were awarded for each five-year age division from 50 to 80-plus. Rich Walden and Steve Solyom won the gold medals in the 85-89 age group. Steve, 87, and his wife, Jenny, 83, from Hurricane, have been with the Senior Games for a number of years.