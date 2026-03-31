Valley gathers for Easter Walk

What began as a one-day event was extended for a second night because of overwhelming community attendance. Initially the Interfaith Community Easter Walk with Jesus was scheduled to be held on Monday, March 23, but after the record participation that night, a decision was made to keep the displays available for the night of the 24th as well.

Held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 2555 St. Joseph St., the event featured participation from several churches and faith groups across the valley. The production focused on the final week of Jesus’ life, as attendees walked through rooms depicting the significant events leading up to the resurrection of Christ. Valley residents of all ages and backgrounds were welcomed.

Entering the church building, youth volunteers waved palm fronds, recreating Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem. Visitors were then invited into rooms decorated to represent the Last Supper, the Garden of Gethsemane, the crucifixion on Calvary and Christ’s tomb. They walked through the entrance of the opened tomb into a representation of His resurrection.

The hallways throughout the walk were decorated to give the feeling of being in Jerusalem as the events unfolded. Beautiful painted murals showing crowds of people were hung on every wall. Walls, doors and windows were covered, papered with hand-painted stonework. The talent and creativity of the people who brought the scenes to life was referred to as “amazing” by numerous attendees. Benches or seats were available in each room for attendees to be able to sit and ponder the scene before them and offer quiet personal reflection or prayers of thanks.

Video of the event being depicted was quietly playing in each room. Committee chairman Becky Kelly caught the spirit of one moment as she witnessed Maddy Tobler get down on the floor with her small children to watch one of the videos and teach her little ones about the story that was unfolding. She said, “The moment moved me to tears…My heart was so thankful, and I was so grateful.”

On her Facebook page, Kelly explained how the idea for the production was born. “A friend and I were talking about organizing an interfaith event depicting the last week of Jesus Christ’s life as recorded in the Bible.” In years past, both women have organized musical programs, but this year, “We both just felt an Easter concert was not what God wanted us to do.”

Over the next few weeks they brainstormed ideas and formulated a plan. They talked to the LDS Logandale East Stake presidency and received permission to proceed. From there, committees were formed “consisting of wonderful people willing to be in charge of displaying different events, leading up to the glorious resurrection of our Lord and Savior. They had five weeks to form their own committees and come up with a plan. I never could have imagined the powerful, sacred displays they would create. From the sights, sounds, fog and even smells, it was breathtakingly glorious!”

What followed were hundreds of comments encouraging friends to take advantage of the opportunity to go to the event. As more and more residents arrived, the parking lot began to be completely full and a long line of people waited patiently to walk through the displays. Many comments received high praise. Some of the words describing the feelings of people after their attendance were: incredible, priceless, powerful, breathtaking, beautifully done, amazing, sacred, wonderful and awesome. Karyn Carlton commented, “Love, love, love every part of this, and I’m so glad you shared. It’s amazing what a simple idea can develop into when everyone just does their best to follow the spirit. So many incredible talents it took to pull this together and so much time and effort, too. I’m very grateful I had the opportunity to attend. Thank you.”

The night centered on the meaning of Easter — renewal, resurrection and love — while showing the common values that unite different Christian traditions in a celebration of faith, unity, and hope. Easter reminds us of new beginnings. When we gather across faiths, we build something even stronger: community. The event served as a meaningful reminder that the message of Easter resonates with all. At the end of the walk, an area was set up where participants could sit and visit, reinforcing the connections that make our community unique. Organizers expressed gratitude for the support and turnout, with hopes of making the event an annual tradition.