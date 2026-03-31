Youngsters become Junior Rangers at Logandale Trails

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) hosted its Junior Ranger Day on March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Logandale Trails, giving local kids and families a chance to learn about the desert through hands-on activities and real-world demonstrations.

The event featured several interactive stations focused on outdoor safety, conservation, and understanding the land. Organizers reported over 30 participants throughout the day, along with 12 volunteers from New Hope Church who helped run stations and assist with activities.

Many stations returned from last year, along with a few new additions. Topics included geology, wildlife, botany, archaeology, fire safety, and outdoor preparedness. Each station gave kids the opportunity to engage directly, whether that meant handling materials, asking questions, or creating something of their own.

At one station, participants learned how to make native seed balls as part of a restoration effort following the 2023 Huntsman Fire near the Virgin River. By mixing seeds with clay and soil, the seeds are protected from wind and animals until rainfall allows them to grow and help restore burned areas.

Another station focused on outdoor safety, teaching kids the “10 essentials” needed for hiking. Items like water, first aid kits, and shelter were emphasized as simple but important tools for staying safe outdoors.

Wildlife education was also a major part of the event. Kids examined animal pelts and skulls while learning about native species like coyotes, bighorn sheep and desert tortoises. Organizers explained how these animals survive in the desert and how human actions can impact them. One key lesson focused on desert tortoises, which can release stored water when handled, putting them at risk of dehydration.

At the archaeology station, participants explored how people lived in the past by examining artifacts and learning about petroglyphs. Kids also created their own rock art to better understand how ancient people communicated.

Geology was another highlight, where a BLM geologist explained how the sandstone formations at Logandale Trails formed from ancient sand dunes millions of years ago and were shaped over time by wind and erosion.

Organizations including Nevada Outdoor School and Friends of Gold Butte also participated, sharing information on safety and local public lands and providing free helmets for kids.

Overall, the event aimed to help kids better understand and respect the environment through hands-on learning, while encouraging responsible use of public lands.