OBITUARY: Carole May Parker Edwards

Carole May Parker Edwards, 90, of Washington, Utah, passed away March 30, 2026, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family and Dixie Hospice. Carole was born December 8, 1935, in San Francisco, California to Dwayne John Parker and Sarah May Christensen Parker. She grew up and attended schools in California and Utah and graduated from Boulder City High School in Nevada in 1954. She also attended Dixie College.

Her love for a young man from Boulder City, Nevada, Sheldon Mahlon Edwards, began on their first date as she learned that he was going to serve the Lord as a missionary in the British Mission. This was their beginning. She had found her future! After two years and upon his return from his mission, they were sealed for time and all eternity on March 15, 1956, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, a beautiful reflection of their love and commitment.

Carole often expressed deep gratitude for the blessing of being able to devote her life to her home and family as a wife and mother. “My family continues to be my great joy, and I know that these blessings will continue throughout eternity.” Carole was a dedicated disciple of Jesus Christ and loved Him with her whole heart. “I have always loved the gospel of Jesus Christ. I have never doubted its teachings, and I know that Jesus Christ is at the head of this His Church, and that our prophet today is called of God just as the ancient prophets were.”

She was a woman of great faith, courage, hope and optimism. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she served in many capacities. She loved the hymns and while in high school lead the singing for church. Throughout the following years she would have other opportunities to serve as music conductor for Sunday services, as well as serving in the Primary, Young Women’s, and Relief Society organizations. She loved serving as a temple ordinance worker in the Las Vegas Temple and as a full-time missionary alongside Mahlon for two missions to the Family and Church History Mission in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her last calling was that of being the sunshine greeter at church. She was a ray of sunshine for all that crossed her path. She made all feel welcomed and loved. Her exuberant spirit made all that came into her presence feel of God’s love for them. She exemplified the scripture ‘As I have Loved you, Love one Another.’

She will be remembered by all who knew her for her deep love, respect and appreciation for America’s Founding Fathers, and for always seeking after all things virtuous, lovely, of good report and praiseworthy. She loved nature and all of God’s creations.

Carole is survived by her loving husband, Mahlon of Washington, UT; son, Clay (Jeanie) Edwards of Lawrence, NJ, daughter, Donna (Larry) Davis of Logandale, NV, daughter, MayRee (Fredrick) Pieper of Knoxville, TN and daughter, Cheryl (Matt) Hainsworth of Meridian, ID; sister, Sharon (Harold) Barrell of Henderson, NV; brother, John (Nancy) of Las Vegas, NV; 16 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and her beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwayne and May Parker; and grandson, Jace Edwards Davis.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2026, at the Lake Valley Ward, 1505 Hinckley Avenue, Logandale, NV. The family will visit with friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to service. Interment will take place Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the Boulder City Municipal Cemetery.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.