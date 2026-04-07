Attention, community members

The Clark County School District has released a “Preliminary Draft” report of options for a new Facilities Master Plan that could lead to school closures in Moapa Valley. The CCSD is sponsoring a Community Forum “Listening Session” to receive comments about the options identified in their report. This meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 16, at the Moapa Valley High School library from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Moapa Valley parents, students and any interested community members are encouraged to attend. Your presence at this meeting could really make a difference. Please come!

Of the options described for Moapa Valley schools, Moapa Valley school-community stakeholders favor Option B because it would provide for an expansion to Bowler Elementary and could include important facility upgrades that would be safer and improve the academic environment. The same stakeholders oppose Option C because it suggests closing Mack Lyon Middle School and shifting students to other schools.

If you believe in the value of education, then please educate yourselves about these proposed options and come to share your perspectives at the meeting.

A listening session will be held at Moapa Valley High School library on Wednesday, April 16, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Marc Jensen,

Logandale, NV