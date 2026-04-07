Bunkerville Justice Court dedicated to honor Cecil Ray Leavitt

A standing-room-only crowd gathered Thursday evening, April 2, as the Bunkerville community came together to honor a man whose legacy has long been woven into the fabric of the town. The Bunkerville Justice Court was officially dedicated in the name of Cecil Ray Leavitt, recognizing a lifetime of service, leadership and unwavering commitment to his hometown.

Ren Abbott, current Bunkerville Town Advisory Board Chairman, opened the ceremony by reflecting on the character that defined Leavitt’s life: “conviction and confidence.” Abbott spoke of Leavitt’s deep love for Bunkerville, calling it the place that shaped his recreation, family devotion, religious commitment and lifelong service. “He loved home. He loved the people of home,” Abbott shared, reading the declaration.

Leavitt was known for his strong beliefs and willingness to stand by them. He had a deep respect for America and spoke of freedom not in lofty terms, but through personal responsibility and individual commitment. His boldness and willingness to speak his mind left a lasting impression on those who knew him.

During the ceremony, it was announced that April 2, 2026, was officially proclaimed as Cecil Leavitt Day, recognizing his distinguished contributions to the community. Though Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick was unable to attend, her support was acknowledged as instrumental in making the dedication possible.

Leavitt served as Bunkerville’s Justice of the Peace for 36 years, earning respect throughout the region for his fairness, wisdom and understanding of the law. His service extended far beyond the courtroom. He served on the Bunkerville Town Board and the Virgin Valley Water District Board, and he was deeply involved in the Virgin Valley Booster Club. For more than two decades, he was also known as the voice of the Bulldogs, announcing basketball and football games from 1971 to 1997.

Bunkerville Justice of the Peace Darryll Dodenbier shared personal reflections, noting that Leavitt helped shape the very court now bearing his name. Court proceedings began in Leavitt’s home for 17 years before moving to the community center, then to a trailer, and eventually into a permanent facility — one he helped design to meet the growing needs of the community. The building later became a model for other courts across the state, and Leavitt was honored as Judge of the Year by the Nevada Judges Association.

Community members and family also shared heartfelt memories. Michael Waite remarked, “Cecil did not use the law as a whip but as a window — the law became an instrument for improvement.” Kenyon Leavitt spoke of his father’s dedication to youth and community, recalling how Cecil worked to provide basic equipment for his local baseball team that went on to win a championship that first year. “Out of everything he did, Bunkerville was number one,” he said.

Leavitt’s wife, Carol, accepted the proclamation in honor of her late husband, while board member Justin Whipple expressed gratitude to the Leavitt family for sharing Cecil with the community.

From his service and leadership to his generosity and devotion to family, faith, and community, Cecil Leavitt’s life leaves a lasting legacy — one now permanently reflected in the courthouse that stands as a testament to his impact.