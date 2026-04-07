Connecting through history at Photo Identification Event

By BRIANNA WAITE

The Progress

Community members gathered on March 31 at The Old Logandale School for a unique event focused on preserving and identifying pieces of Moapa Valley’s history.

The event, hosted by Robin Maughan, invited residents to bring questions, share knowledge and help identify photos and historical items that have been donated over the years. The Old Logandale School Heritage and Cultural Soicety (OLSHACS) serves as an archive of the valley, housing everything from school yearbooks and family genealogy to photographs and funeral records.

Maughan shared that they are always looking to grow the collection and welcome donations from the community, noting that many of the items still hold unanswered questions. Events like this give people the opportunity to help fill in the blanks and bring more of the valley’s history to life.

She also noted a special interest in collecting local school yearbooks and preserving them for future generations. While OLSHACS has built a strong collection, there are still gaps they hope to fill, and they would welcome donations from community members or even local schools each year. Tracking down older yearbooks can be difficult, but they remain an important piece of the valley’s history.

Many longtime community members were present to help identify individuals in photos and answer questions, including Audrey Johnson, Verla Adams, Camille Leavitt, Kay Batchelor, Bryant Robison, Darlene Robison, Daisy Tobiason and Breezy Tobiasson. As they looked through old photographs together, conversations naturally unfolded, with stories, memories and connections being shared across the room.

“We did have a few community members come and look at pictures and ask questions,” Maughan said. “Camille Leavitt helped a couple of people with ideas about having books published.”

Leavitt also offered guidance to attendees interested in preserving their own family histories, sharing ways to organize and even self publish personal and family stories.

The event also welcomed a group of students from the Go EXL homeschool program, ranging from kindergarten through fifth grade. The students asked thoughtful questions about what life was like in earlier years, from the kinds of games people played to what school and everyday life looked like in the valley. Their curiosity sparked meaningful conversations and created a connection between generations.

In addition to the photo identification efforts, OLSHACS has recently updated its Native American exhibit, adding new elements that bring more of the valley’s history to life and make it more accessible to the public.

Often considered a hidden gem, the Old Logandale School, located at 3011 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., continues to offer a place where community members can connect with their roots, explore their heritage and help preserve the stories that make up Moapa Valley’s history.