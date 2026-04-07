Egg-citement at the Bunkerville Easter Egg Hunt

Two-year-old Daxton was first to arrive at the Bunkerville Easter Egg Hunt held on April 4 at Bunkerville Leavitt Park. Basket in hand, he said he was most excited to “get little eggs” when he was asked what he wanted to do that morning.

Daxton wasn’t alone. Children ages 1 to 10 all arrived before the 9 a.m. start time. The event, hosted by Clark County Parks and Recreation, is a popular one. “This year is a little different,” said Kacey Martino, rec specialist for the Bunkerville Community Center. “In years past, we’ve had a joint Easter egg hunt with Moapa Valley. This year, we are holding separate events. Our focus is on families in Bunkerville.”

It was hard to tell if the children or the parents were having the most fun at the event. Ehrin Johnson, mother of four, said “It’s a beautiful morning for this event. It is great watching the kids have so much fun.’

Five community center team members volunteered to hide the plastic eggs. “We have 4,000 eggs in total, 1,000 for each age category,” Martino explained. Eggs might contain candy or have a sticker attached to it indicating that it was a prize winner. Prizes included stuffed toys, games, stickers and more.

Four separate age categories were set up in the park. Participants lined up in their respective age-group category, and promptly at 9 a.m., they were let loose to hunt their eggs. Within two minutes of start time, the 8-10-year-old participants had cleared their field. Younger participants took a little longer, but eventually, all the eggs were gathered and prizes awarded.

Shelby Cornwall, program assistant at the community center, summed up the sentiment of the event. “Easter is one of my favorite holidays. Helping kids create warm memories about something I celebrate is great.”