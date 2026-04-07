Experiencing holiday sunrise at annual Easter Ruck

By BRIANNA WAITE

The Progress

Community members gathered before sunrise on Saturday, April 4, for the annual Easter Ruck, a faith-centered event that combines physical challenge, reflection and community.

Participants met early in the morning and hiked together up the mesa, carrying weighted packs as part of the experience. According to messages shared about the event, the weight symbolized the cross Jesus carried to Golgotha, as well as the spiritual burdens He carries as healer and advocate with the Father.

The event offered a meaningful way for individuals and families to reflect on the Easter season through both physical effort and shared purpose. As the group climbed in the quiet morning hours, many described the experience as both challenging and uplifting.

At sunrise, participants paused for a brief Easter message and a time of reflection overlooking the valley.

“Our second annual Easter Ruck was good for the soul,” Brandon Leavitt shared. “When the sun broke o’er the purple east, I felt the Spirit testify that the Son of God did indeed win victory over the grave. He is risen.”

Others who attended shared similar reflections online following the event. “That was an amazing experience,” Taylor Johnson wrote. “It was a spiritual boost I needed, and I am grateful for that experience I got to share with the people of this valley and share with two of my children.”

The Easter Ruck brought together individuals of all ages and continues to grow as a unique way for the community to come together during the Easter season. By combining physical effort with reflection, the event offers a different approach to observing the holiday.

As the morning came to a close, many left feeling uplifted and grateful for the opportunity to begin the day in a setting that brought together faith, community and purpose.