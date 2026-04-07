Moapa kids have egg-cellent time hunting eggs

By BRIANNA WAITE

The Progress

Families gathered in Moapa on Friday, April 3 for the community’s annual Easter egg hunt, a well-loved tradition that continues to bring residents together each spring.

Hosted by Clark County Parks and Recreation, the event welcomed children of all ages for a morning filled with activities, prizes and a chance to celebrate the Easter season outdoors.

Mark Aznarez, recreation specialist for North Clark County, said, “Every year we have our community Easter egg hunt here in Moapa. It is a great event to get everybody outside and celebrate the season.”

The event featured multiple age groups, with designated areas for younger children. Prize eggs were hidden throughout each section, giving participants the opportunity to turn them in for larger rewards.

Teenagers also had their own challenge, searching for larger black eggs that contained special prizes, including sunglasses and hats sponsored by BEX.

One parent shared, “We had such a fun time at the Moapa Easter egg hunt. It was our first time going, and our older kids were so into it. There were tons of eggs, a great turnout from the community and everything was really well organized. The BEX hats and sunglasses were definitely a favorite.”

Younger participants were just as excited. One child said, “It was so much fun, and I got to see a lot of kids I know. I loved finding eggs and cracking them open with my friends. I had the best time.”

Aznarez noted that similar events are held throughout the valley, including in Overton and Bunkerville, helping extend the celebration across the region.

The success of the event is made possible through the efforts of organizers and volunteers. Aznarez recognized Jenny Wood as the main coordinator, crediting her and the staff for putting together another successful year.

“She does a fantastic job each year,” Aznarez said. “This is my first year being part of it, and it has been a huge success thanks to our staff and everyone involved.”

For many families, the event provided a chance to enjoy the spring weather, connect with others in the community and take part in a meaningful seasonal tradition.