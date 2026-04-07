Mrs. Moapa Valley hosts first local blood drive

The American Red Cross held a blood drive at the Old Overton Gym on Wednesday, April 1. The event was hosted by Mrs. Moapa Valley, Alicia Bush.

With 28 people registering online, the Red Cross rounded the day out with 22 complete whole blood units, which will be distributed throughout Nevada and potentially the United States. Though this was the very first blood drive she’s ever hosted, Bush shared that it would certainly not be the last. Bush was first introduced to the American Red Cross through the Las Vegas Rescue Mission and her son, who is in the army. Bush decided that starting regular blood drives would be a perfect opportunity for the community to make a difference.

Since January 2022, the United States has seen a continuous, major decline in blood donations. In January 2026, the Red Cross declared an emergency shortage when donations fell by 35%, which has persisted ever since. Those who have O+ and O- blood are especially urged to donate, as that blood can be given to people with all other blood types. People with A, B and AB blood types are also urged to donate.

Blood donations are screened for a litany of infectious diseases and antibodies such as high A1C, HIV, leukemia, hepatitis and CMV antibodies, among others. The Red Cross can act as an early warning system for those who may not know of such health diagnoses. Those who test CMV negative are frequently requested to give a Power Red donation, as their blood can be given to high-risk newborns. Power Red donations allow individuals to donate less frequently and include a saline IV.

Bush hopes to host quarterly blood drives in the future, giving previous donors a chance to replenish and new donors a chance to plan ahead. In addition to helping communities near and far, Bush added, “They do little incentives every time they come out.” This drive featured blood donation-themed “Life is Good” T-shirts and thank-you notes handwritten by Bush. Bush also shared that she is looking into hosting first aid and CPR classes for the public through the Red Cross.

Upcoming events with Mrs. Moapa Valley include her singing the National Anthem on April 12 at the Clark County Rodeo and performing at the upcoming Washington County Fair in Utah on April 18. Bush also invites the public to attend the Nevada State Pageant on May 31 at Aliante Casino, where she will be competing for the title of Mrs. Nevada. Tickets will go on sale April 15. All proceeds go to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.