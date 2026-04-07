MVCEAB discusses CCSD Facility Master Plan

On March 30, the Moapa Valley Community Education Advisory Board (MVCEAB) held its regular meeting. Discussion ranged from the attendance statistics of each Moapa Valley school to the Clark County School District (CCSD) Facility Master Plan.

General news

Ute V. Perkins Elementary School reported a 26% absence rate, up 7% from last year. SBAC testing for grades three to five began March 31 and will continue after Fair Week. Perkins also reported that its budget appeal was granted, resulting in the transfer of a self-contained unit classroom program from Bowler to Perkins. The change will hopefully mean a shorter trip from home to school for special education students currently in Bowler, whose parents may prefer to transfer them to Perkins.

Grant M. Bowler Elementary announced that its budget appeal was also granted, maintaining the status quo in staff. A school-wide temporary education placement (TEP) was granted, allowing students who miss class during Fair Week to avoid absences by instead completing alternative assignments that can be done from home. Principal Kelby Robison was nominated for principal of the year via the CCSD Starlight Award.

Mack Lyon Middle School announced its absenteeism was sitting at 23%, which is 28% lower than at the same time last year. Only part of the budget appeal was granted, however, with the school keeping all current teachers but not gaining the ability to hire another position.

Moapa Valley High School also reported its absenteeism was down from this time last year. However, students and their parents are encouraged to remember that dual credit and jumpstart classes are college classes, and should be treated as such. Missing classes offered by CSN or UNR can result in irreparable damage to college GPAs.

Due to the conclusion of a CCSD grant, the Moapa Valley schools all lost access to their school social worker.. It is unknown if the position will be reopened, with CCSD budget cuts in full swing.

CCSD Facility Master Plan

The main topic of conversation was CCSD’s Facility Master Plan. Starting over a year ago, discussion was opened into how rural schools could improve. According to CCSD, three main suggestions were offered.

Option A: The schools all remain the same, with the possibility of expanded Early Childhood programs.

Option B: Due to crowding and potential crowding in the next 10 years, a permanent addition to Bowler ES can be built, with other schools continuing the same as Option A.

Option C: Due to age and operating costs, Lyon MS would be closed in five-plus years in a “trade up” program, with one or both elementary schools becoming grade PK-6, and MVHS a grade 7-12 program.

The unanimous opinion of the board was against Option C. Lyon MS is the best-performing middle school in the state. Current building problems were caused by poor contractor work, and middle schools are an integral institution for students ages 11 to 14. CCSD’s reason for offering the option boils down to money. While the option might work in Las Vegas, where students are able to “trade up” to newer schools due to nearby options, rural students do not have such options.

Taking action

MVCEAB members formed a special task force subcommittee, which will be meeting April 13 to discuss and fine-tune arguments and discussion points. Those who wish to make their opinions known beforehand can contact them via their school organizational teams, MVCEAB reps on Facebook or the MVCEAB website.

A community forum listening session hosted by the district will occur on April 16 at 6 p.m. at Moapa Valley High School. Discussion there will directly affect the surveys at the follow-up community forum survey to be held May 5. All members of the community who have an opinion on the plan are urged to attend both meetings.