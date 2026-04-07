Overton Park’s wild egg hunt

On Friday, April 3, Clark County Parks and Recreation (CCPR) held one of its annual Easter egg hunts at Overton Park. Held concurrently with the hunt in Moapa, a day after a hunt in Bunkerville, the event was one of three to give children and families in all three communities a chance to join in on the spring fun.

Despite the day being chilly and windy, hundreds of children and their parents lined up along the sidewalk. After last year’s success, CCPR once again separated their eggs into age categories to give younger children a chance to collect eggs. Areas were separated into age categories 0-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-10 and 11-plus, with the latter once again being sponsored by BEX sunglasses.

At 10 a.m. on the dot, the announcement was made, and the frenzy began. The hundreds of children who had been anxiously waiting on the sidewalk swept over the thousands of Easter eggs. Parents watched from the sidewalk, chatted with others, or followed to take a few pictures or assist very young hunters find a few eggs. By 10:03 a.m., not a single egg remained on the field.

CCPR recreation specialist Kacey Martino shared that there had been 6,000 eggs in total at the location, with 12,000 more split between the other two events. The colorful plastic eggs were all filled with goodies, from candy to small toys.

In addition, each age group also included 23 solid-colored, labeled eggs, which could be brought to their corresponding tables at the park pavilion and redeemed for a grand prize. Grand prizes ranged from cute stuffed animals to full-sized candies and other large toys.

For the second year, BEX Sunglasses assisted CCPR by taking care of the older children, ages 11-15. Each of their eggs were also filled with different prizes, with small eggs including candy, keychains and bracelets. Three hundred eggs were available at both Friday locations. For grand prizes, BEX hid custom-made giant eggs, filled with sunglasses, hats, stickers and bracelets.

At the end of the event, many families opted to stay and enjoy the beautiful day at the playground. Participants cleaned up the area to an exceptional degree, with nary an eggshell remaining in sight. “We hope the community enjoys [the event],” concluded Martino. “We look forward to it every year.”

The Logandale-Overton Easter egg hunt is typically held at the Logandale Recreation Center. Due to ongoing construction on the ball fields, the location was temporarily changed to Overton Park, with hopes of returning to the ball fields in 2027. BEX Sunglasses will be holding their regular setup at mutton bustin’.