World-renowned Elton John tribute band comes to Mesquite

Another Saturday night in Mesquite means another tribute band is in town. Kenny Metcalf has the look and voice of a young Elton John, including the custom-made glasses and costumes. Along with his band, The Early Years, he put on a 90-plus minute set on March 28 at the CasaBlanca Showroom that included early 1970s hits from classic Elton John albums like Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road.

Mr. Metcalf has a long musical career in the Los Angeles area and was the keyboard player for the Christian metal band Stryper in the 1980s. After overcoming a nearly fatal disease several years ago, he made a comeback playing Elton John music. He says the songs helped him heal.

Here is the setlist:

“I’m Still Standing”

“Philadelphia Freedom”

“The Bitch is Back”

“Little Jeanie”

“Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

“Crocodile Rock”

“Tiny Dancer”

“Chameleon”

“Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding” (with a big intro)

“Benny And The Jets”

“Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” (Beatles cover)

“I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues”

“Saturday Night’s All Right (For Fighting)”

“Your Song”

Encore: “Pinball Wizard” (The Who cover)

The sound was excellent, loud but not too loud. Metcalf’s grand piano was mixed perfectly so it could be heard clearly over the other musicians, which included lead guitar, bass and drums. The two female backup singers had great voices. One of them was his daughter.

I really enjoy concerts at the CasaBlanca Showroom. The new sound system is first class, and the room is spread out so everyone in the audience has a clear line of vision. For sold-out shows like this one, they sell standing room tickets in the back.

These tribute band shows always seem to exceed expectations. All in all, another great Saturday night at the CasaBlanca Hotel and Casino.