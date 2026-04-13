Kids for Sports Foundation Accepting Nominations for Coach of the Year

Since 2014, the Kids for Sports Foundation, organized by Chad and Cory Clementson, owners of Wolf Creek Golf Club, have set a goal to ensure children from the Littlefield/Beaver Dam area, Virgin Valley area, and the Moapa Valley area who want to participate in an organized sports are able to do so by helping remove financial and other barriers that prevent some from participating.

Each year the KFS Foundation recognizes coaches who are positive role models within our schools and community. In honor of the late Bob Shivley, an original donor and board member, the Foundation is accepting nominations for Coach of the Year Award. Anyone may nominate by going to www.kidsforsportsfoundation.org and filling out the coach of Year award form. The Deadline for nomination is July 1. The winner will be chosen by July 30. The Winning Coach will receive $1,000 to be used for their program.

Applications are also being accepted for the Ernie Hoffman & Sandra Ramaker Grants. They are due by April 20. This grant is in honor of two late, committee members. Each grant is for $3,000 and will be handed out to one boy and one girl. Along with the grant application, the student/athlete must provide an essay of 300 to 500 words pertaining to their goals, accomplishments or experiences that make them uniquely worthy of grant consideration. Recipient requirements to keep the grant is on the application. Two of them are maintaining a 2.5 GPA and be drug and alcohol free. Find applications at www.kidsforsportsfoundation.org.

The foundation is made up of an advisory board, advisory committee and a grant committee. Anyone wishing to become part of the foundation can contact Morgan Abbott at 702-345-6707

The foundation holds two fundraisers per year: a Winefest in the fall around September or October and a Golf Tournament in February. The funds go to help the children in need with sign-up fees, shoes and/or uniforms, sports equipment and tournament expenses.

“To date, KFS has given a little over $315,000 in grants and helping kids play in the sport of their choice,” Abbott said.