Mutton bustin’ popular as ever

The annual mutton bustin’ competition was held at the Clark County Fair and Rodeo last weekend, April 8-12, 2026. For over 15 years, kids from all parts of Clark County have gathered at the Clark County Fairgrounds each April for an opportunity to match “kid against beast.”

During the five-day rodeo, over 150 kids competed in front of stands full of fans for the coveted Championship Wool Riders belt buckle.

Registration for competition started in January. Even with a $20 entry fee, the day sheets for this sheep rodeo were filled within hours.

There were two preliminary rounds held each day at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and the highest-scoring riders were invited back for a championship performance at 5 p.m.

Boys and girls competed against one another in two age groups. The four- and five-year-olds ran against one another, and the six- and seven-year-olds jockeyed for the title.

Just before 5 p.m., each of the kids walked behind the chutes, where they were fitted with a helmet and vest. After the traditional prayer and the singing of the National Anthem, the first rider mounted up on their steed.

Charlie Miller and Milana Lavee won the mutton bustin’ competition Sunday night at the 2026 Clark County Fair.

PHOTO BY MARK McEWAN / The Progress

With a nod of the head, the chute opened, and each sheep raced down the arena.

Gripping the wool and hanging on tight, each rider tried to complete the regulation six-second ride. Some slipped off early, while others clinched their way through the run.

There were some spectacular crashes, and the fans cheered as each competitor jumped up, dusted off, and walked out of the arena with their head held high with pride.

The winners of the Championship Sunday evening performance were Charlie Miller, 5, of Las Vegas, and Milana Lavee, 6, also from Las Vegas. Each was presented with the championship belt buckle.

Other prizes included a T-shirt, a hat, and prize money of up to $58.

A special thanks goes out to general manager Jesse Jensen and Lin’s Market for supplying this year’s champion buckles. Registration for the 2027 competition will begin on or before January 15, 2027. If your cowboy or cowgirl wants to test their limits of bravery and strength against the mighty muttons, visit https://ccfair.com/mutton-bustin/.