Rodeo delights at Fair

The PRCA annual rodeo was held this past weekend, April 8-12, at the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale. Hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls traveled from all parts of the United States, some coming from as far away as Hawaii and even Australia.

Wednesday started with an afternoon slack, a pre-completion for competitors to establish their times or scores for the day. Then came the first performance, where the rest of the cowboys logged their scores.

Mark McEwen

The PRCA annual rodeo was held this past weekend, April 8-12, at the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale.

This schedule continued for the next four days as the rodeo athletes competed in bareback riding, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

A total of $344,772 in prize money was awarded after the five days of competition.

Prior to the PRCA rodeo on Wednesday night, teams of ropers from Moapa Valley got to enter the arena to show off their skills. Two of these cowpokes were 11-year-old friends, Brandt Bunker and Zane Leatham. After an outstanding show of their skills, they left the arena with their heads held high.

Stephenie Bunker, Brandt’s proud mom, said after her son’s performance, “The boys have been roping together since they were three years old. It’s fun to see their skills progress and they become more capable. Watching them under the big lights of the rodeo was so much fun, and it gave them a unique opportunity to compete in a sport they love.”

This year, the rodeo athletes who walked away with the top prize money were:

Bareback Riding: Luke Thrash

Tie-Down Roping: Kyan Wilhite

Steer Wrestling: Trisyn Kalawaia

Saddle Bronc Riding: Stetson Dell Wright

Team Roping: Derrick Begay/Colter Todd

Barrel Racing: Madison Camozzi

Bull Riding: CullenTelfer

This year’s all-around cowboy was Stetson Wright, who lives just up the road in Beaver, Utah.

A heartfelt prayer and the National Anthem opened every evening performance, and this year the rodeo crowd was also graced with the singing talents of Mrs. Moapa Valley, Alicia Bush. Her rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner touched the hearts of all the patriots in attendance.