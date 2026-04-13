Top exhibitors recognized at Clark County Fairgrounds

The 2026 Clark County Junior Livestock Show featured high participation and a competitive field judged by Illinois livestock expert Brad Horner. Horner, who operates Horner Livestock with his wife Sarah and sons Cole, Maddox and Maverik, oversaw the evaluation of cattle, hogs, sheep, and goats throughout the event.

The show was highlighted by a historic performance from Nateya Rider, who secured Grand Champion honors in both the Beef and Lamb categories. Rider also earned the Senior Beef Champion Showman title and was named the Senior Round Robin Champion. Joining her at the top of the podium were Fallon Yardley, who took Grand Champion Swine, and Priseis Rider, who was awarded Grand Champion Goat.

Mark McEwen



Reserve Grand Champion titles were awarded to Lincoln Magoon in Beef, Katee Madsen in Swine and Goat and Kyrin Jensen in Lamb.

The showmanship divisions showcased the technical handling skills of the youth exhibitors. In the beef ring, Lyla Shakespear earned Senior Beef Reserve Showman. The Intermediate Beef Champion Showman title was shared by Stihl Yardley and Lee Johnson, while Grayson Tom and Lincoln Magoon were both named Junior Beef Champion Showmen.

In the lamb division, Aurelie Stratton took Senior Champion Showman honors with Nateya Rider in Reserve. McKayla Fikri and Emerie McCormick were named Intermediate Champion and Reserve, respectively. Wyatt Shakespear took the Junior Lamb Champion title, followed by Reserve Champion Houston Logue.

Katee Madsen led the goat showmanship division as Senior Champion, with Priseis Rider taking Reserve. Clancee Madsen earned Intermediate Champion, followed by Reserve Champion Gabby Martin. The Junior Goat titles went to Champion Jocelyn Shakespear and Reserve Ava Wolfley.

The swine division saw Katee Madsen once again take a Senior Champion Showman title, with Bently McCormick in Reserve. Clancee Madsen secured the Intermediate Champion title, with Brooklyn Merritt as Reserve. In the Junior division, Zane Shakespear was named Champion and Peyton Staley was named Reserve.

The Round Robin competition, which requires exhibitors to show every species of livestock, saw Bently McCormick take Senior Reserve. Gabby Martin was named Intermediate Champion with Brooklyn Merritt in Reserve, while Roper Cox took the Junior Champion title with Houston Logue in Reserve.

Academic and technical skills were also recognized through several specialized contests. Alexis Zinovitch was named the Senior Livestock Judging Champion, while Kimber Leatham took the Intermediate title and Roper Cox won the Junior division. Record Book winners included Alexis Zinovitch, Sadie Rice, Quinn Bunker, and Jase Walton.

The Livestock Knowledge contest recognized the top-scoring exhibitors for their industry expertise, with awards going to Aurelie Stratton, Bently McCormick, Alexis Zinovitch, Cora Stratton, and Josie Bunker.