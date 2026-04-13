Tradition and community spirit drive 2026 Clark County Fair

A little under 90,000 people took part in the “Red, Wild, and Blue” Clark County Fair, April 8-12 at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Logandale.

Fair executive director Todd Robison expressed deep appreciation to the over 800 fair volunteers, as well as many from other organizations, who make the event possible.

Robison was happy with how the event turned out this year, despite attendance being down about 14% after record attendance over the last few years, with totals of over 100,000. This year’s numbers track with what organizers were seeing before the pandemic. Saturday attendance dropped by 6 to 7%, while a breezy Sunday saw numbers drop around 30%, according to the director.

The 2026 Clark County Fair and Rodeo brought in nearly 90,000 people over five days.

PHOTO BY MARK McEWAN / The Progress

“This puts us back to where our normal was before COVID,” Robison said. “So I wouldn’t tell you it’s disappointing at all, because it was a great fair.”

Temperatures over the five days were lower than last year, and things really cooled off towards the end, with highs barely touching 80 degrees on Saturday and only 75 on Sunday, but with winds reaching 30 miles per hour.

Rodeo attendance was solid, though around 7 to 8% lower than last year. The rodeo was sold out on Friday, Saturday and almost sold out on Sunday.

While parking capacity was adequate, some lots experienced 20-minute delays during peak exit times on Saturday night. Robison noted frustrations among locals due to restrictions on southbound traffic. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Metro) managed the traffic plan, which required all vehicles to head north upon exiting.

“There was a lot of upset people over that,” Robison said. “Usually, they leave some of the back roads to be able to go south, and even those were difficult to get access to.”

The director reported minimal medical and safety issues. He said there were a few dehydration-related problems, some minor bumps and bruises and a few personal medical issues that first responders handled.

Such challenges are expected for this type of undertaking, with the number of visitors reaching over 10 times the population of Moapa Valley. The event features a range of agricultural, competitive and recreational activities. It is centered around a PRCA-sanctioned rodeo, with professional competitions in bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and team roping. The fairgrounds house a carnival midway with various mechanical rides and skill-based games, as well as livestock barns where 4-H and FFA participants exhibit cattle, swine and sheep. Ground entertainment included scheduled performances, sets by hypnotists and live musical acts. Additionally, the fair provided spaces for community exhibits in fine arts, horticulture and home sciences, alongside a dedicated area for traditional fair food vendors and commercial shopping.

As they always do, Robison and his team will meet to assess this year’s event as they plan for 2027. The director continues a tradition begun by his family when the Clark County Fair officially moved to Logandale. He sees it as a blessing to work with good people to continue the effort and serve the community.

“An unimaginable amount of hours go into this,” Robison said, and later added, “Most fairs are not managed and run the way we are. It’s a neat blessing in my life to be associated with such good people.”