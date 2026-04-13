VVHS FFA students thrive at state convention

After countless months of deep preparation and relentless studying, FFA students from Virgin Valley High School proudly represented their chapter at the 2026 Nevada State FFA Convention. During the week of March 23, students competed against chapters from across the state. They not only showed their knowledge of agriculture and its many components but also their commitment, teamwork and zest for learning. Aside from competing, many students got to meet and speak with students from other chapters across Nevada.

“My favorite part of the state convention was definitely meeting new people! Finding new connections and getting closer with people was so impactful because it helped me grow a love for FFA,” said Dylan Aughney.

Virgin Valley FFA students after completing their competitions.

Photo courtesy of Bailey Kesl

Virgin Valley’s floral teams also delivered standout performances in both divisions. The novice floral team earned second high team overall, led by an exceptional competition from Hadley Robison, who was named first high novice individual, while Brielle Wakefield placed third high senior individual. The senior floral team continued the chapter’s success, securing second high team in their division and further proving the strength and consistency of the school’s floral program.

“Competing in floral allowed me to see many future career opportunities I didn’t even know existed,” said Ashlii Barrios, “and it was so fun to work as a team and win second place.”

In homesite evaluation, Virgin Valley rose to the top, earning first high team in the state. The team’s strong performance was highlighted by Blake Hoff, who achieved second high individual, contributing to the team’s victory. These accomplishments reflected the long hours of preparation, early mornings and dedication each member invested leading up to the convention, allowing them to grow as leaders while representing their school and community with pride.

FFA advisor Bailey Kesl expressed excitement for the upcoming year, saying she looks forward to working with next year’s officers and welcoming new incoming freshmen to the chapter. The annual Virgin Valley FFA Banquet will be held on April 29 at 6 p.m. The chapter will introduce next year’s officer team and review their successful year.