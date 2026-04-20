CCSD gives MV residents a chance to speak up

On Thursday, April 16th, the CCSD Facility Master Plan Listening Session was held. The meeting was hosted in the MVHS library by consulting practice CannonDesign. Well over 100 members of the community were in attendance to make their voices heard.

The meeting opened with introductions from CannonDesign employees. CannonDesign is a consulting practice hired by CCSD to begin making the first broad strokes of a district-wide Facility Master Plan. In a private comment with the Progress, CannonDesign shared that their purpose that night was to solely share the ideas that CCSD had come up with, and to gather information from the locals who would be affected.

Kelly Robison

With upwards of 100 people in attendance, MV residents were given the opportunity to review the current CCSD FMP and suggest changes.

CCSD originally presented Moapa Valley with three options for the four schools in the very beginning stages of their FMP.

Option 1: Leave schools unchanged, with general repairs and maintenance.

Option 2: Build additions to Grant Bowler Elementary, leaving other schools affected as in option 1.

Option 3: Close Mack Lyon Middle School, converting MVHS to 7-12 and Bowler to PK-6.

CannonDesign emphasized to the crowd that the meeting was not a situation of “CCSD making decisions behind everyone’s backs and just trying to make things look good,” as there are no solid plans in the works for Moapa Valley schools. They also highlighted that they were well aware that rural schools cannot be treated exactly like schools in Las Vegas.

Participants were soon asked to take part in a multi-part survey, gathering information like the presence of individuals with connections to the four Moapa Valley schools, connections to CCSD, and the hopes and desires of those who attended. Most frequent desires voiced were increased student safety, elimination of portables, more classrooms and teachers, and more options for high school electives. The sentiments were effectively summed up in one participant’s comment, “Basically everything that we used to have.”

With the completion of the surveys, CannonDesign presenters were finally able to get to the crux of the issue: the possible closure of Mack Lyon Middle School. With the exception of one accusational outburst, discussion was generally civil. “We can tell you guys are very proud of what you have,” said one CannonDesign representative. Attention was turned to the presence of the first of the three options, which would allow all four schools to remain unchanged, with the exception of general repairs and upkeep. “Rather than sitting back and not letting anything happen, [it would be] a conscious decision not to change.”

At that point, gathered participants were invited to take 30 minutes and look over the 3 options, weighing pros and cons before writing notes, comments, and even plans of their own to be given back to CannonDesign.

The practice shared that the information gathered will be used to create a set of revised plans and ideas, which will be presented at a secondary public meeting. That meeting is to be held on May 5th at 6 pm, also at the MVHS library. The 5th will feature an opportunity for members of the public to send in their votes and make their voices heard concerning which revised plan will be best, so all who are interested are invited to attend.